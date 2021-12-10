ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First winter storm of the season

By Megan Salois
 5 days ago

The most significant winter storm of the season thus far is still on track to impact parts of Iowa tonight and Saturday before 6 AM. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 AM Saturday in Pocahontas & Kossuth County. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect through 6 AM Saturday for Humboldt, Calhoun, Carroll, Franklin, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Hamilton, Hardin, Webster & Wright Counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLEF3_0dJtlMdP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGiA3_0dJtlMdP00

A warm front will bring warmer temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s across Southern and Central Iowa, so rain will fall south of I-80. Snow will continue to fall tonight from Fort Dodge to the northern border.

The Des Moines Metro will see snow wrapping in from the west after midnight tonight. It will bring a quick hit of snow overnight with around 1″ possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfxbr_0dJtlMdP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lmUd_0dJtlMdP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMb3b_0dJtlMdP00

Snow will be heaviest in northwest to northern Iowa with totals 5+ common. South of Fort Dodge and east of Carroll, totals will range from 1 to 4″. Des Moines will receive right around an inch of snow overnight with a dusting in Southern Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIUbQ_0dJtlMdP00

It will be windy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. We return to daytime highs in the 50s as soon as Sunday and significant warming through Wednesday of next week.

