ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Nine Concord middle school students hit with pepper spray, district officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CbA8_0dJtklkv00
Cabarrus County Schools (WSOC)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Nine students were exposed to pepper spray after it was discharged at a Cabarrus County middle school Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at C.C. Griffin Middle School in Concord during dismissal, officials at Cabarrus County Schools confirmed.

The students were assessed by EMS, and their parents were notified.

[ALSO READ: A lot of panic’: Communities on high alert after multiple school threats]

“We are grateful for the prompt and thorough response of our fire department and paramedics,” school officials said in a news release.

Custodians are “extensively cleaning” the area.

School officials did not release the circumstances around what happened.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Human skeletal remains found in creek behind Cabarrus County home)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Person in wheelchair struck by 2 cars, killed in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — (AP) — Authorities say a person in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being struck by two cars on a South Carolina Highway. The death occurred Saturday evening on S.C. Highway 33 near Orangeburg, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lee says the person in the wheelchair was trying to cross the highway and got hit by two northbound cars.
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabarrus County Schools#Ems#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy