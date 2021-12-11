Nine Concord middle school students hit with pepper spray, district officials say

Cabarrus County Schools (WSOC)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Nine students were exposed to pepper spray after it was discharged at a Cabarrus County middle school Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at C.C. Griffin Middle School in Concord during dismissal, officials at Cabarrus County Schools confirmed.

The students were assessed by EMS, and their parents were notified.

“We are grateful for the prompt and thorough response of our fire department and paramedics,” school officials said in a news release.

Custodians are “extensively cleaning” the area.

School officials did not release the circumstances around what happened.

