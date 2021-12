ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A coroner’s report has concluded that the April death of Mario Gonzalez following an encounter with Alameda police officers resulted from a combination of drugs along with the physical stress of the altercation with officers who pinned him on the ground using their body weight. Because there was a physical altercation, the Alameda County Coroner’s report classified Gonzalez’s manner of death as a homicide. Alameda police said they contacted Gonzalez as a suspect in a possible theft on April 19 in the 800 block of Oak Street and e appeared to be under the influence. At the time, police...

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO