December deals ahead of Christmas

Editor's note: This is Part 1 of Nina's annual Christmas serial. Jacob hopped on his bike and rode down the street toward Genny's house. He looked at the town clock to make sure of the time. It was Saturday and Genny always took a nap on Saturday. He didn't know if it was for Genny or for her mother who was always more tired after a weekend with her busy little daughter than after the work week.

7 DAYS AGO