AEW star Jack Evans has filed an official complaint of corruption against the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico. As noted earlier this week, Evans took to Twitter and claimed he was being extorted by two police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico. He noted that he has had to pay around 7000 pesos, or $350 USD, over a period of four days, apparently to avoid trouble. He then claimed that if he gets arrested on drug charges in the near future, it will be because the police planted the drugs on him.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO