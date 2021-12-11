ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca man arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

By Zoë Freer-Hessler
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department and New York State Police investigators located 18-year-old Troy S. Washington of Ithaca, the suspect in the Dec. 6,...

UPDATE: Escaped inmate apprehended in Ithaca Tuesday afternoon

Update (1:30 p.m.): Jeffrey Cornell, who escaped Tompkins County Jail Monday night, has been recaptured without incident Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Derek Osborne said Cornell was reported seen on West State Street in Ithaca around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, where officers then responded, and was subsequently taken into custody around 1 p.m. It’s unclear what transpired in the interim hour or so, between Cornell’s sighting and his arrest, though the Ithaca Voice is awaiting an answer on the circumstances during that time period.
Ithaca man arrested on domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment charges

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police made an arrest on Tuesday night after an incident reported involving a domestic violence incident in the West End. Police were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to a press release, to 150 West Village Place in Ithaca. Police claimed that when they arrived, officers “learned that the victim was being held against her will by a Kenneth Griffin.”
Sheriff defends search process, messaging during Cayuga Heights manhunt

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Six days ago, the City of Ithaca and the Village of Cayuga Heights were both plunged into an unusual circumstance: being ordered to shelter-in-place as police troopers armed with rifles and dressed in army fatigues combed neighborhoods near Ithaca High School for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect fleeing from a downtown shots fired incident as the sun set on a brisk evening.
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

