Ithaca man arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Update (1:30 p.m.): Jeffrey Cornell, who escaped Tompkins County Jail Monday night, has been recaptured without incident Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Derek Osborne said Cornell was reported seen on West State Street in Ithaca around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, where officers then responded, and was subsequently taken into custody around 1 p.m. It’s unclear what transpired in the interim hour or so, between Cornell’s sighting and his arrest, though the Ithaca Voice is awaiting an answer on the circumstances during that time period.

