Connecticut Fire Academy graduates diverse class of over 60 recruits

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state fire academy graduation ceremony was held on Friday in Bloomfield where 68 recruits received their certificates.

The graduates are from departments around the state. The recruits from Branford to Torrington and several towns in between completed 14 weeks of grueling training.

“This is the future of the fire department for all of our departments. There are 68 graduates today and four are coming to Fairfield. They will become part of our family,” said Chief Dennis McCarthy, Fairfield Fire Department.

The 2021 class includes half a dozen women. It also includes firefighter Steven Pellicano from Naugatuck who is the brother of News 8’s Digital Producer Teresa.

