ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Connecticut Fire Academy graduates diverse class of over 60 recruits

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MU2T_0dJtj1Of00

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state fire academy graduation ceremony was held on Friday in Bloomfield where 68 recruits received their certificates.

The graduates are from departments around the state. The recruits from Branford to Torrington and several towns in between completed 14 weeks of grueling training.

“This is the future of the fire department for all of our departments. There are 68 graduates today and four are coming to Fairfield. They will become part of our family,” said Chief Dennis McCarthy, Fairfield Fire Department.

The 2021 class includes half a dozen women. It also includes firefighter Steven Pellicano from Naugatuck who is the brother of News 8’s Digital Producer Teresa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut high schoolers to decide how to spend $1.5M in federal relief

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of high schools across Connecticut will soon be getting additional federal funding, but it is the students who will decide how that money gets spent in a program known as Voice 4 Change. “Let’s have a therapy dog at school every single day,” was a pitch from one team of […]
WTNH

CTDOT launches first-ever ‘Name the Snowplow’ contest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced its first-ever “Name the Snowplow” contest Monday morning. According to the department, they have 634 snowplows, and none of them have ever been named. The four best entries will be featured on the side of the plows, which represent the four CTDOT construction and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
Bloomfield, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Branford, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Bloomfield, CT
Government
Fairfield, CT
Sports
Fairfield, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Fire Academy#Fairfield Fire Department#News 8#Digital#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Hamden mayor reinstates mask mandate amid uptick in COVID cases

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As COVID-19 rates continue to rise across the state amid the new variant Omicron, the town of Hamden has decided to reinstate its mask mandate. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett told WTNH that the mandate wasn’t an “if” but “when.” “I’ve been speaking with officials on this issue every single day and […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Longtime Middletown firefighter, WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Today marked a very special celebration in the town of Rocky Hill as a former Middletown firefighter and World War II veteran celebrated his 103rd birthday. John E. Cyrulik was escorted to his birthday celebration Saturday afternoon on a fire truck along with member of the Middletown Fire Department. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut will have proof-of-vaccination cellphone app

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of […]
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy