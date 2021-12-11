Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having

A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
An impressive 18ct yellow & white gold three stone ring set with an oval cut tanzanite, approx. 3.95 carats, with a round brilliant cut diamond set to either side, total diamond weight approx. 2.04 carats, colour H-I and SI2 clarity, 6.00gm, size N 1/2.
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
A deactivated WW II Italian Breda B.R.8 Model 37 8mm heavy machine gun, with top lift up action cover, side mounted folding tray, rear trigger and double wooden handles, serial no. 354013, mounted on a tripod base bearing a label for Ernesto Breda and dated 1938, with deactivation certificate dated 11/02/21, gun length 127cm, max. length 160cm.
Franz Bergman, (Austrian 1861-1936), a large cold painted bronze study of a horse, modelled in standing pose with saddle and bridle, stamped with B inside amphora vase foundry mark and indistinctly numbered 8260? verso, h.29.5cm. Condition report:. Height as per lot description, length 35cm nose to tail. Small area of...
A PAIR OF VICTORIAN DIAMOND PENDANT EARRINGS probably converted from a tiara, one with a central pear-cut diamond c. 0.75ct. The other pendant set to the centre with two graduated cushion-cut diamonds, both within a border of ten old round-cut diamonds and further graduated diamonds, with a single diamond terminal each c.0.50ct, (diamonds estimated), with fish-hook fasteners, 45mm x 37mm, approx 19.6 grams total weight.
JOHN FITZ MARSHALL (1859-1932), "THE POACHERS COUPLE", signed lower left, inscribed to old label verso, oil on canvas, framed. 39.5cm by 60cm. Relined. A few small areas touched in, including an area near the strap buckle, crazing especially around stretchers, some wear to frame. Appears recently cleaned.
AN OFFICER'S RARE 1829 PATTERN 'BELL TOP' SHAKO, to the 11th (Devonshire) Regiment of Foot, complete with original tin box. In very good overall condition, the plate retaining its matt gilt finish, the chin curbs correct. The top frontal section of the skull intact but showing wear and the pom-pom and holder absent. Overall a rare item, especially with its original tin box.
A 19TH CENTURY RUSSIAN HUNTING DAGGER, possibly by Zlatoust, the blade engraved to each side with scrolling foliage, the heel of the blade engraved both sides with trees and animals, partially gilded, in a steel and canvas-covered wooden scabbard, the metal embossed and with faint traces of gilding. 45.8cm overall.
A gent's Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Superlative chronometer 'officially certified' 18ct gold cased wristwatch, having a signed champagne dial with baton markers, automatic movement, screw-down back cover, case dia.36mm, on original Rolex 18ct gold bracelet, being fully stamped, together with a tan leather Rolex box, green leather Rolex wallet, and two booklets.
