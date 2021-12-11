AN OFFICER'S RARE 1829 PATTERN 'BELL TOP' SHAKO

An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
A deactivated WW II Italian Breda B.R.8 Model 37 8mm heavy machine gun, with top lift up action cover, side mounted folding tray, rear trigger and double wooden handles, serial no. 354013, mounted on a tripod base bearing a label for Ernesto Breda and dated 1938, with deactivation certificate dated 11/02/21, gun length 127cm, max. length 160cm.
DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
JOHN FITZ MARSHALL (1859-1932), "THE POACHERS COUPLE", signed lower left, inscribed to old label verso, oil on canvas, framed. 39.5cm by 60cm. Relined. A few small areas touched in, including an area near the strap buckle, crazing especially around stretchers, some wear to frame. Appears recently cleaned.
Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having a bell top, signed centre, brass Roman dial, subsidiary date dial, pierced steel hand, 30 hour weight driven movement with anchor escapement striking on a bell, h.33cm, with weighted pendulum, weight and counter-weight.
Noel Harry Leaver ARCA (1889-1951) - Entrance to mosque, Tangiers, watercolour, signed lower right, 36 x 26cm. One small area top left with a small mark. Slight scratch to the sky at middle left. A couple of minor foxing spots.
