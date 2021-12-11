AN OFFICER'S RARE 1829 PATTERN 'BELL TOP' SHAKO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man recently decided it was time to give up on a dream he’s had for more than two decades. He’s selling the 1990 Volkswagen Corrado he bought 21 years ago — and made no bones about who he blames. (credit: Jeremy Kasunick) “It was my dream car,” Jeremy Kasunick wrote. “[Four] kids later they ruined my dream of getting it to where I want her.” Under a heading labeled “the not so good,” Kasunick also threw his spouse under the bus. “Small dent in drivers fender. Thanks wife.” Kasunick also warned the car has been in storage for several years and would probably need towed away. “Bring your Holy Water if you want to get her started,” he advised. While Kasunick is brutally up front about the car’s flaws, he is not backing down on the asking price of $1,500 — and takes another jab at his kids to prove it. “Will not respond to any lower offers. My kids can deal with it when I die.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO