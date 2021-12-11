ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AN OFFICER'S RARE 1829 PATTERN 'BELL TOP' SHAKO

the-saleroom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAN OFFICER'S RARE 1829 PATTERN 'BELL TOP' SHAKO, to the 11th (Devonshire) Regiment of Foot,...

www.the-saleroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-saleroom.com

A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm

A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
the-saleroom.com

DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX

DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shako
the-saleroom.com

JOHN FITZ MARSHALL (1859-1932), "THE POACHERS COUPLE"

JOHN FITZ MARSHALL (1859-1932), "THE POACHERS COUPLE", signed lower left, inscribed to old label verso, oil on canvas, framed. 39.5cm by 60cm. Relined. A few small areas touched in, including an area near the strap buckle, crazing especially around stretchers, some wear to frame. Appears recently cleaned.
VISUAL ART
primenewsghana.com

Police arrest woman for dumping day-old baby in a bush

Police have arrested a 28-year-old mother from Abura Essikafouambantem in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Central Region for abandoning her day-old baby in a bush. Gladys Mensah, the suspect, was arrested by the Assin South District Police moments after residents who found the baby reported their findings to the Police command.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Having 4 Kids ‘Ruined My Dream’ Colorado Springs Man Writes In Brutally Honest Ad For Used Car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man recently decided it was time to give up on a dream he’s had for more than two decades. He’s selling the 1990 Volkswagen Corrado he bought 21 years ago — and made no bones about who he blames. (credit: Jeremy Kasunick) “It was my dream car,” Jeremy Kasunick wrote. “[Four] kids later they ruined my dream of getting it to where I want her.” Under a heading labeled “the not so good,” Kasunick also threw his spouse under the bus. “Small dent in drivers fender. Thanks wife.” Kasunick also warned the car has been in storage for several years and would probably need towed away. “Bring your Holy Water if you want to get her started,” he advised. While Kasunick is brutally up front about the car’s flaws, he is not backing down on the asking price of $1,500 — and takes another jab at his kids to prove it. “Will not respond to any lower offers. My kids can deal with it when I die.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Small Heath stabbing: Family's disbelief after 18-year-old dies

The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street have said they are in shock and cannot believe he has died. Yahya Sharif from Nechells was found seriously injured on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday. West Midlands Police said there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Radar Online.com

Blac Chyna Stocks Up On Red Bull In First Sighting Since Denying Claims She Held Woman Hostage Inside Hotel Room

Blac Chyna seems to be focusing all of her energy – evidently derived from Red Bull – on the upcoming holidays, despite all of the drama that's currently surrounding her. The 33-year-old former stripper and baby mama to both Rob Kardashian and Tyga was photographed pushing multiple shopping carts full of children's toys as well as cases of the popular energy drink in a Los Angeles Target parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy