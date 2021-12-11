ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A MOUSEMAN OAK OWL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBERT THOMPSON OF KILBURN, A MOUSEMAN OAK OWL, carved as...

birdsasart-blog.com

Unanimity. And Learning About Snowy Owls ...

Today is Saturday 4 December 2021. It is another cool (50°), clear morning in Central Florida. The pool is down to 80°again. It was 83° when I swam on Friday afternoon. I spent much if yesterday catching up on last weekends football games on TIVO, but did get some work done on the SONY Alpha a1 Set-up and Info Group. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took about 90 minutes to prepare and makes 25 consecutive days with a new one.
ANIMALS
thegazette.com

Finding an elusive owl

One of Iowa’s most sought-after winter birds to see is the northern saw-whet owl. Often difficult to locate, finding one can be a delightful experience. They are tiny, about the size of a pop can. Between their small size, temperament and all-around cuteness they can draw the attention of many bird enthusiasts.
ANIMALS
Enid News and Eagle

Birding Today: Owls settling in for winter

Wintering owls are settling in at home once again, and this is a reminder that some people become so excited about the possibility of seeing one of those more uncommon, yet common birds, that they forget and want the best view or photograph possible. There are safe ways to do it for these birds, and it will help us all help them better during the most challenging part of the year.
ANIMALS
lakemagazine.life

Majestic Oak Trees

As the leaves begin to change colors and drop this fall, one might be drawn to the beauty and strength of an oak tree. Being they are one of our most numerous kinds of trees, people could notice oak trees in yards, along streets, at businesses, churches, in parks and in our diverse forests. Looking up at the trees, the majesty of the grand old oaks is indeed hard to describe. Looking at the ground, it is even amazing to imagine that treasured oaks come from tiny acorns.
GARDENING
Seacoast Current

Snowy Owls Heading Back to the SouthCoast

If the holiday lights and dropping temperatures weren't enough signs that winter has hit the SouthCoast, the arrival of Artic owls might do the trick. This past weekend marked the beginning of snowy owl season and according to MassAudobon, Westport and New Bedford are hot spots for sightings. The Massachusetts...
ANIMALS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Tour Oak Hill Farm

Oak Hill Farm’s legacy in the Valley dates back to 1965. The ranch was founded by Otto and Anne Teller, who were passionate land conservationists and early adopters of organic agriculture, holding a deep conviction in the link between sustainability and a healthy planet. Oak Hill continues to thrive under the ownership of Anne’s daughters Arden and Kate Bucklin and her granddaughter Melissa Bucklin-Good and Jimi Good.
GLEN ELLEN, CA
Washingtonian.com

Green Oak on the Potomac

Situated on the Potomac River along the Gold Coast of McLean, lie some of the most coveted homes in the National Capital Region. With awe-inspiring views, unparalleled privacy, life at Green Oak on the Potomac offers an experience like no other. Green Oak blends seamlessly with the 5-acre verdant wooded...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

112 Fairway Oaks Ln

This property is to the right of the 3rd tee of the Devils Knob Golf Course and at the end of a quiet, almost completely developed street. The property will have a golf view and has the potential for a spectacular view into the Shenandoah Valley. Year round golf views, private and close to Devils Knob facilities.,Chestnut Springs 14.
MLS
the-saleroom.com

Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Art & Collectibles

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 104. Opening price 150 GBP help. help. Current bid 140 GBP help. Estimate 120...
HOBBIES
High Country News

Where are Alaska’s snowy owls?

This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is republished here by permission. A male snowy owl hovers briefly, aloft in the breezy Arctic air, before diving at field researcher Denver Holt. The bright-white bird descends within a meter of the man, making short, loud barks before retreating and swooping again. Holt is undeterred. In a few more strides, he reaches the owl’s nest — a bowl-shaped depression scraped out of the top of a mound — and crouches on his knees to quickly count the eggs and chicks inside. After decades on this landscape, he isn’t rattled by incoming talons. “I get hit on the head, the shoulders, the neck, all the time,” he says, his brown hair, accented with gray, tucked under a baseball cap with an owl on it. “One time a female ripped right through my Carhartt [pants], right through my long johns, and left four punctures on my butt. She got me good.”
ANIMALS
the-saleroom.com

Art & Antiques. Old Master Paintings. Jewels & Fountain Pens Special.

The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

Christmas Automobilia & Ephemera

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 11. Lot 23.
HOBBIES
Channel 3000

Essay: Fair Oaks Diner

This story begins with a rusting white sign on a brick building spelling the word EAT in red neon, and as I’m driving past, the gravitational pull of it causes me to parallel park my truck out front. Also, it’s snowing. This story is an acquaintance of a...
LIFESTYLE
the-saleroom.com

Whisky, Port, Wines and Spirits, Decorative Gravel, Catering Packaging

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. Contents to pallet - twelve cartons of Shilma printed ice cream cups. Contents to pallet - thirty cartons of BFT Ambala hamburger boxes,. Lot 174. Contents to pallet - twenty eight packs of All...
HOBBIES
the-saleroom.com

F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH

"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
LIFESTYLE
shorelineareanews.com

Volunteer opportunities at The Oaks

The Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks has been in operation for about 6 months. We have 60+ participants, including couples and pets, that have also been availing of our in-house case management services. Some folks have been attending to their medical needs and are recuperating, thanks to our public health...
SHORELINE, WA

