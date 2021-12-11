ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vulliamy of London - a Victorian oak bracket clock, numbered 1314, the case of architectural

the-saleroom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulliamy of London - a Victorian oak bracket clock, numbered 1314, the case of architectural outline, enclosing signed silvered Roman dial with blue steel hands, single winding hole...

www.the-saleroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron: Two new cases of Covid variant found in London

Two new cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron have been detected in England, making it a total of five, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed. Both new cases have been confirmed from individuals in London, one in Croydon and the other in Wandsworth. The UKHSA has said both are linked to travel from South Africa. A total of 11 cases have been detected in the UK, after six were identified in Scotland with four cases in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.The two latest individuals that have tested positive in London are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dezeen

London School of Architecture spotlights 10 architectural projects

A project that aims to break down boundaries between traditional schools and the city and proposal for a cityscape designed to tackle pollution is included in Dezeen's latest school show by the London School of Architecture. Also featured is a project that aims to improve the future of existing post-war...
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm

A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Victorian#Bracket Clock#Roman
The Independent

Omicron: Eight new cases confirmed in England, from London to Liverpool and Norfolk

Eight more cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.The total number of cases involving the variant in England so far is 13. Confirmed cases have been identified in the East Midlands, Norfolk in the East of England, London and Liverpool in the North West.There are also nine confirmed cases in Scotland, five in Lanarkshire and four in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.Across the UK, there are now 22 cases caused by the omicron variant that is feared to be more contagious than the delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
desiretoinspire.net

Pale and rustic in a West London Victorian terrace home

Pale, rustic earthy and as cozy as can be. I love this Winshester Avenue, West London home currently for sale by Domus Nova. At the end of a row of red-brick homes and gently curving turrets, this grand five-bedroom property is a modern take on period proportions. Bright light, spacious rooms and four floors of considered design. Past the driveway, enter on the ground floor, where a double reception room is zoned into a sitting room with an open fire, and another sitting room, lined with shelves and bookcases – currently used as a study space. Downstairs, a second lounge – its lower-level position and raised projector create the perfect home cinema setting. In the kitchen, solid wood floors give way to flagstone floors, while rustic wood and rattan are the perfect foil for marble worktops. Tucked away in the corner, a family snug. Steel-framed doors lead on to the walled terrace and garden beyond – note the al-fresco fireplace. At the end of the beautifully landscaped garden, a generous studio (currently used as a home gym) has potential to be reimagined as guest quarters – a rare feature for a city-centre postcode. Five lofty bedrooms are spread across the upper levels. Canted bay windows keep the master bedroom naturally bright. It’s served by a zellige-tiled en suite bathroom. Four further bedrooms are serene retreats; one en suite room is tucked into the eaves and another has access to a secluded decked roof terrace.
LIFESTYLE
the-saleroom.com

Whisky, Port, Wines and Spirits, Decorative Gravel, Catering Packaging

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. 2 packs of 10 Olympus white linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles 30.5cm x 30. 6 packs of 10 silver Emprador linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles, 30.5cm x 30. Opening price 42 GBP help. help.
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Art & Collectibles

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 6. Opening price 90 GBP help. help. Current bid 85 GBP help. Estimate 70...
HOBBIES
the-saleroom.com

A PAIR OF VICTORIAN DIAMOND PENDANT EARRINGS

A PAIR OF VICTORIAN DIAMOND PENDANT EARRINGS probably converted from a tiara, one with a central pear-cut diamond c. 0.75ct. The other pendant set to the centre with two graduated cushion-cut diamonds, both within a border of ten old round-cut diamonds and further graduated diamonds, with a single diamond terminal each c.0.50ct, (diamonds estimated), with fish-hook fasteners, 45mm x 37mm, approx 19.6 grams total weight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
the-saleroom.com

IMPORTANT IRISH ART - 8th December 2021

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 136. Patrick Hickey HRHA (1927-2008) Escarpment, 1971 Etching, 53 x 61cm (21 x 24")...
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

Art & Antiques. Old Master Paintings. Jewels & Fountain Pens Special.

The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH

"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
LIFESTYLE
the-saleroom.com

ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH

"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
the-saleroom.com

PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH

"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy