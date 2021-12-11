RENÉ LALIQUE (FRENCH, 1860-1945), A LARGE 'CEYLAN' VASE

On 28 July 2021, I became a British citizen. I’ve been living in the UK for 18 years, and never considered taking this big step until now. I am proudly European and, I must admit, Brexit played a massive role in my decision. Once I started the application process, something happened to me; collecting payslips, P60s and several documents from decades ago triggered a range of conflicting emotions.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 4001. Lot 4002. Lot 4003. Lot 4004. Lot 4005. Lot 4006. Lot 4007. Armenia:...
"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. 2 packs of 10 Olympus white linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles 30.5cm x 30. 6 packs of 10 silver Emprador linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles, 30.5cm x 30. Opening price 42 GBP help. help.
Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.
"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
This is a timed online auction ending on Thursday 9 December with lots closing sequentially at 30 second intervals from 10.30am GMT. Timed Online Auctions are purely online auctions - there is no auctioneer. Similarly it is not possible to bid by telephone or leave a commission bid direct with Dreweatts. Commission bids can be left via your online bidding account. For a guide to bidding in a Timed Online Auction click here.
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 148. Opening price 130 GBP help. help. Current bid 120 GBP help. Estimate 70...
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
Chanel, a small classic quilted double flap Chanel bag in black leather with gold tone hardware, featuring the iconic double CC logo turnlock fastening, double interwoven gold tone chain and leather strap, black & burgundy leather interior, comes with the Carte D'Authenticite card, number 11564732 which matches with the inner label number, booklet, small cleaning cloth, dust bag, gift box & gift bag, Chanel stamped ribbons and original packaging, measuring approx. length 25cm x height 15cm x width 6.5cm.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 159. Opening price 110 GBP help. help. Current bid 100 GBP help. Estimate 120...
Panade is French peasant food. The simplest version, dry bread slowly cooked with water and salt, sometimes an egg stirred in at the end, squeezed one last meal from a stale loaf of bread. Some think that adding caramelized onions and cheese led to the iconic French onion soup. I...
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 136. Patrick Hickey HRHA (1927-2008) Escarpment, 1971 Etching, 53 x 61cm (21 x 24")...
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you inspect any lot to...
An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
Franz Bergman, (Austrian 1861-1936), a large cold painted bronze study of a horse, modelled in standing pose with saddle and bridle, stamped with B inside amphora vase foundry mark and indistinctly numbered 8260? verso, h.29.5cm. Condition report:. Height as per lot description, length 35cm nose to tail. Small area of...
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
Comments / 0