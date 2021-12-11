DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX

The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.

