DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX

An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you inspect any lot to...
An 18ct white & yellow gold pendant set with a pear shaped black opal, measuring approx. 14.5mm x 8.5mm, surrounded by round brilliant cut diamonds and a diamond set bale, on an 18ct white gold 16" curb chain, 5.62gm.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 05. Lot 08. Lot 42ST. Lot 70A. Lot 71FS. Lot 79FS. Lot 82FS. Lot...
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 23. Opening price 80 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 80 -...
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 159. Opening price 110 GBP help. help. Current bid 100 GBP help. Estimate 120...
This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. 2 packs of 10 Olympus white linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles 30.5cm x 30. 6 packs of 10 silver Emprador linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles, 30.5cm x 30. Opening price 42 GBP help. help.
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
Franz Bergman, (Austrian 1861-1936), a large cold painted bronze study of a horse, modelled in standing pose with saddle and bridle, stamped with B inside amphora vase foundry mark and indistinctly numbered 8260? verso, h.29.5cm. Condition report:. Height as per lot description, length 35cm nose to tail. Small area of...
"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 100. Lot 102. Lot 109.
The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.
"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
"OMEGA: A SPEEDMASTER PROFESSIONAL ULTRAMAN LIMITED EDITION STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH (Speedy Tuesday), with manual wind movement, the black dial with triple subsidiary dials, luminous baton numerals, white luminous hands and orange seconds hand, on a black and orange striped canvas strap, with the original Omega watch box and original paperwork, No 78813955 Cal 1861, case diameter approx. 42mm, limited edition of 303/2012. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
A deactivated WW II Italian Breda B.R.8 Model 37 8mm heavy machine gun, with top lift up action cover, side mounted folding tray, rear trigger and double wooden handles, serial no. 354013, mounted on a tripod base bearing a label for Ernesto Breda and dated 1938, with deactivation certificate dated 11/02/21, gun length 127cm, max. length 160cm.
A trio of medals to include George V Imperial Service medal, naming William Charles Osborne, Queen's Sudan medal (1899), 2884. PTE W. OSBORN. 2 / R. BDE. and Khedive's Sudan medal (1896-1908) with Khartoum clasp, 2884. PTE. OSBORNE. 2ND R.B. (3)
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
Noel Harry Leaver ARCA (1889-1951) - Entrance to mosque, Tangiers, watercolour, signed lower right, 36 x 26cm. One small area top left with a small mark. Slight scratch to the sky at middle left. A couple of minor foxing spots. Some remnants of bugs etc behind the glass at the...
Comments / 0