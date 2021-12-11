ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX

Wednesday 8th December 6pm £400 Refundable deposit required.

Wednesday 8th December 6pm £400 Refundable deposit required.
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel,

Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions.
Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Art & Collectibles

Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Art & Collectibles
Whisky, Port, Wines and Spirits, Decorative Gravel, Catering Packaging

Whisky, Port, Wines and Spirits, Decorative Gravel, Catering Packaging

2 packs of 10 Olympus white linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles 30.5cm x 30. 6 packs of 10 silver Emprador linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles, 30.5cm x 30.
F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH

"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
IMPORTANT IRISH ART - 8th December 2021

IMPORTANT IRISH ART - 8th December 2021
Art & Antiques. Old Master Paintings. Jewels & Fountain Pens Special.

Art & Antiques. Old Master Paintings. Jewels & Fountain Pens Special.
ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH

"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
OMEGA: A SPEEDMASTER PROFESSIONAL ULTRAMAN LIMITED EDITION STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH

"OMEGA: A SPEEDMASTER PROFESSIONAL ULTRAMAN LIMITED EDITION STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH (Speedy Tuesday), with manual wind movement, the black dial with triple subsidiary dials, luminous baton numerals, white luminous hands and orange seconds hand, on a black and orange striped canvas strap, with the original Omega watch box and original paperwork, No 78813955 Cal 1861, case diameter approx. 42mm, limited edition of 303/2012. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH

"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.

