Noel Harry Leaver ARCA (1889-1951) - Entrance to mosque, Tangiers, watercolour, signed lower

A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having a bell top, signed centre, brass Roman dial, subsidiary date dial, pierced steel hand, 30 hour weight driven movement with anchor escapement striking on a bell, h.33cm, with weighted pendulum, weight and counter-weight.
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
An impressive 18ct yellow & white gold three stone ring set with an oval cut tanzanite, approx. 3.95 carats, with a round brilliant cut diamond set to either side, total diamond weight approx. 2.04 carats, colour H-I and SI2 clarity, 6.00gm, size N 1/2.
DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
Chanel, a small classic quilted double flap Chanel bag in black leather with gold tone hardware, featuring the iconic double CC logo turnlock fastening, double interwoven gold tone chain and leather strap, black & burgundy leather interior, comes with the Carte D'Authenticite card, number 11564732 which matches with the inner label number, booklet, small cleaning cloth, dust bag, gift box & gift bag, Chanel stamped ribbons and original packaging, measuring approx. length 25cm x height 15cm x width 6.5cm.
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you inspect any lot to...
A deactivated WW II Italian Breda B.R.8 Model 37 8mm heavy machine gun, with top lift up action cover, side mounted folding tray, rear trigger and double wooden handles, serial no. 354013, mounted on a tripod base bearing a label for Ernesto Breda and dated 1938, with deactivation certificate dated 11/02/21, gun length 127cm, max. length 160cm.
"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
