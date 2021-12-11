A gent's Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Superlative chronometer 'officially certified' 18ct gold

An impressive 18ct yellow & white gold three stone ring set with an oval cut tanzanite, approx. 3.95 carats, with a round brilliant cut diamond set to either side, total diamond weight approx. 2.04 carats, colour H-I and SI2 clarity, 6.00gm, size N 1/2.
An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
An 18ct white & yellow gold pendant set with a pear shaped black opal, measuring approx. 14.5mm x 8.5mm, surrounded by round brilliant cut diamonds and a diamond set bale, on an 18ct white gold 16" curb chain, 5.62gm.
Rolex is such an internationally recognized watchmaking brand that, for many, it seems to be inexorably intertwined with the clock-making traditions of the Swiss cantons. Indeed, given that its headquarters are located in Geneva, it is easy to understand why Rolex Watches are so often thought of as the quintessential Swiss brand. However, Rolex was founded in London back in 1905. Some of the company's history is quite surprising, and perhaps this accounts for why it is considered one of the premier brands in the world today, not just in watchmaking but in all classes of luxury goods, too.
"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
"OMEGA: A SPEEDMASTER PROFESSIONAL ULTRAMAN LIMITED EDITION STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH (Speedy Tuesday), with manual wind movement, the black dial with triple subsidiary dials, luminous baton numerals, white luminous hands and orange seconds hand, on a black and orange striped canvas strap, with the original Omega watch box and original paperwork, No 78813955 Cal 1861, case diameter approx. 42mm, limited edition of 303/2012. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
Chanel, a small classic quilted double flap Chanel bag in black leather with gold tone hardware, featuring the iconic double CC logo turnlock fastening, double interwoven gold tone chain and leather strap, black & burgundy leather interior, comes with the Carte D'Authenticite card, number 11564732 which matches with the inner label number, booklet, small cleaning cloth, dust bag, gift box & gift bag, Chanel stamped ribbons and original packaging, measuring approx. length 25cm x height 15cm x width 6.5cm.
A PAIR OF VICTORIAN DIAMOND PENDANT EARRINGS probably converted from a tiara, one with a central pear-cut diamond c. 0.75ct. The other pendant set to the centre with two graduated cushion-cut diamonds, both within a border of ten old round-cut diamonds and further graduated diamonds, with a single diamond terminal each c.0.50ct, (diamonds estimated), with fish-hook fasteners, 45mm x 37mm, approx 19.6 grams total weight.
Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having a bell top, signed centre, brass Roman dial, subsidiary date dial, pierced steel hand, 30 hour weight driven movement with anchor escapement striking on a bell, h.33cm, with weighted pendulum, weight and counter-weight.
DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
