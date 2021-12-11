A FINE PAIR OF CAST IRON 'MEDICI' URNS ON STANDS, CIRCA 1900

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cast iron is a tried-and-true cooking material thanks to its even heating, nonstick surface...
This greatcoat-sized percussion pistol carries a lockplate inscription of a Philadelphia hardware store, Hooper, Masters and Smith. Of American design, it only needs a hammer screw and ramrod to complete the piece. Question: This pistol was passed down from my father. It has been in our family for many years....
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's time to bring out the slow cookers and Dutch ovens, because soup season is here. Cast iron cookware is extremely popular for concocting fall-off-the-bone meats and hearty stews, and the Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte that's $189 off during Cyber Week on Amazon.
2021 marks 40 years since the first five cases of what would later became known as Aids were recorded. The decades since that fateful summer in 1981 have brought about confusion, stigma, rage, and the deaths of 36 million people around the world. Today, revolutionary antiretroviral therapies mean that HIV-positive people are able to live long and healthy lives – though with many unable to access such lifesaving treatments, and nearly 1.5 million new HIV infections and 680,000 deaths each year, the Aids epidemic is far from over.
The other day, Saddle Creek released their 16th installment of their Document Series in the form of a 7-inch from Allie Cuva—a.k.a allie—with production from Ryan Hemsworth under the moniker Quarter-Life Crisis. Following allie’s recent album maybe next time, the A-side “cast iron” is an affecting rumination on connection. Over...
Only seven of the handcrafted pieces have been produced; each one taking 100 hours to create. In the words of poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox, “good music is wine turned to sound.” This limited-edition Penfolds record player with a hidden surprise certainly attests to that. Founded in Adelaide in 1844, Penfolds...
Adapted from Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook, by Kelsey Barnard Clark (Chronicle Books, 2021) In her new book, Southern Grit, Alabama-born Kelsey Barnard Clark offers up family recipes with the bold flavors and unfussy preparations that led her to win season 16 of Top Chef. She says this simple dish is so popular with her family that she makes it at least once a week. Experiment with your own combination of chipotle, barbecue and hot sauces.
When it comes to cooking, high-quality kitchenware often gets pricey. Fortunately, Sur La Table's latest deal is giving you a chance to get one of the most popular products on the site—a Staub cocotte—for its lowest price of the season. The only catch? You have to act fast, because this deal expires after today.
"OMEGA: A SPEEDMASTER PROFESSIONAL ULTRAMAN LIMITED EDITION STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH (Speedy Tuesday), with manual wind movement, the black dial with triple subsidiary dials, luminous baton numerals, white luminous hands and orange seconds hand, on a black and orange striped canvas strap, with the original Omega watch box and original paperwork, No 78813955 Cal 1861, case diameter approx. 42mm, limited edition of 303/2012. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 238. Opening price 40 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 40 -...
The lots will be awarded to the highest bidder. The auction price will be increased by 22.29% for the room's intermediation fees (VAT included). The auctioneer will be the person designated by ALETHEIA SUBASTAS * for this purpose and will be the sole judge regarding the awarding of the lots and their auction prices. In the event that a lot raises award problems regarding the auction price or identity of the buyer, the auctioneer will decide the award or may auction it again in the same session.
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you inspect any lot to...
This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. 2 packs of 10 Olympus white linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles 30.5cm x 30. 6 packs of 10 silver Emprador linear 1 mosaic brushed tiles, 30.5cm x 30. Opening price 42 GBP help. help.
Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 159. Opening price 110 GBP help. help. Current bid 100 GBP help. Estimate 120...
An impressive 18ct yellow & white gold three stone ring set with an oval cut tanzanite, approx. 3.95 carats, with a round brilliant cut diamond set to either side, total diamond weight approx. 2.04 carats, colour H-I and SI2 clarity, 6.00gm, size N 1/2.
An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
An 18ct white & yellow gold pendant set with a pear shaped black opal, measuring approx. 14.5mm x 8.5mm, surrounded by round brilliant cut diamonds and a diamond set bale, on an 18ct white gold 16" curb chain, 5.62gm.
Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
Comments / 0