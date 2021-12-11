A LATE 19TH CENTURY RUSSIAN HUNTING DAGGER

Commissioned by the city of sydney, ‘light intersections II’ is artist ian strange’s latest public installation that sits brightly lit in a city-fringed, now-gentrified neighborhood of surrey hill, sydney. echoing a long-time exploration of ‘home’ through superscale interventions, the site-specific artwork transforms the façade of a 19th-century victorian building by piercing it with bright beams of lights – highlighting the architecture’s dilapidated condition, and attempting to jolt it back to life. the installation was unveiled during australia’s mid-2021 lockdown and was on view for 10 days between 24 june- 4 july 2021.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO