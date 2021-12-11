A LATE 19TH CENTURY RUSSIAN HUNTING DAGGER

Franz Bergman, (Austrian 1861-1936), a large cold painted bronze study of a horse, modelled in standing pose with saddle and bridle, stamped with B inside amphora vase foundry mark and indistinctly numbered 8260? verso, h.29.5cm. Condition report:. Height as per lot description, length 35cm nose to tail. Small area of...
POCATELLO — The Museum of Clean in Pocatello recently added a dog treadmill-powered washing machine from the late 1800s to its growing collection of more than 5,000 cleaning antiques. The washing machine was a surprise donation to the museum from a local man who found it in an old farmhouse...
Tucked away in the New Bedford Whaling Museum is a room full of records. It holds manuscripts, manifests, banking records and crew accounts from New England’s storied whaling industry. It also contains the largest collection of whaling logbooks in the world. Logbooks were a legal record of each voyage, in...
BELFAST, Maine — The walls of a Belfast building rang Thursday afternoon with laughter punctuated by the click of plastic tiles as a group of women played an old game that has brought them new joy: mah-jongg. The four-person table game of chance and skill has ancient roots, but the...
If Sarah Hale had been born in the 21st century, she would be branded as an “influencer”. So says Melanie Kirkpatrick, author of “Lady Editor”, a biography about Sarah Hale, a woman who made history in the United States but whose name is almost unknown. Sarah Hale was born in...
The photographic carte-de-visite (or calling card) was, arguably, one of the most significant inventions in the history of photography. Patented in the late 1840s by Disdéri, who made this series of images, the "cdv" became the first truly popular form of photography, transforming one’s portrait into a portable, shareable and even collectible commodity.
There’s history in every inch of Laura Vallejos’ Crystal home. On a recent tour of her 19th-century farmhouse, the owner pointed out the many details she’s worked to discover and learn about since moving into the home on Maryland Avenue North nearly three decades ago. After pulling back a large...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The last piano on which Frederic Chopin played and composed in Paris is being renovated by a U.S. expert who is giving it back its original mid-19th century characteristics. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
Commissioned by the city of sydney, ‘light intersections II’ is artist ian strange’s latest public installation that sits brightly lit in a city-fringed, now-gentrified neighborhood of surrey hill, sydney. echoing a long-time exploration of ‘home’ through superscale interventions, the site-specific artwork transforms the façade of a 19th-century victorian building by piercing it with bright beams of lights – highlighting the architecture’s dilapidated condition, and attempting to jolt it back to life. the installation was unveiled during australia’s mid-2021 lockdown and was on view for 10 days between 24 june- 4 july 2021.
"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you inspect any lot to...
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
Chanel, a small classic quilted double flap Chanel bag in black leather with gold tone hardware, featuring the iconic double CC logo turnlock fastening, double interwoven gold tone chain and leather strap, black & burgundy leather interior, comes with the Carte D'Authenticite card, number 11564732 which matches with the inner label number, booklet, small cleaning cloth, dust bag, gift box & gift bag, Chanel stamped ribbons and original packaging, measuring approx. length 25cm x height 15cm x width 6.5cm.
An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having a bell top, signed centre, brass Roman dial, subsidiary date dial, pierced steel hand, 30 hour weight driven movement with anchor escapement striking on a bell, h.33cm, with weighted pendulum, weight and counter-weight.
