What can be more gratifying than a concert featuring George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” during Thanksgiving weekend? Music of the Baroque brought solemnity and force to Handel’s sacred oratorio this past Sunday evening at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, in Skokie. Conducted by Nicholas Kraemer, who also played harpsichord, the ensemble featured the distinctive voices of four soloists plus the fusion of chorus and orchestra. This magnificent performance lasted almost three hours (including the intermission) and never dragged. In part, this had to do with the supertitles above the performers that allowed all of us in the audience to follow the libretto directly.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO