JOHN FITZ MARSHALL (1859-1932), "THE POACHERS COUPLE"

"ROLEX: A SUBMARINER STAINLESS STEEL GENTLEMAN'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the black dial with date aperture, luminous baton numerals and steel luminous hands, a 60 minute black rotating bezel, Rolex screwed down crown, with original Rolex watch box, outer box, and Rolex guarantee, Ref 16610, Cal 3135, No K640247, case diameter approx. 40mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collector.
An 18ct white & yellow gold pendant set with a pear shaped black opal, measuring approx. 14.5mm x 8.5mm, surrounded by round brilliant cut diamonds and a diamond set bale, on an 18ct white gold 16" curb chain, 5.62gm.
A pair of impressive large 18ct white gold flower cluster earrings set with round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. total diamond weight of both earrings just over 5.00 carats, approx. colour I-J and SI2-P1 clarity, with post & butterfly fitting, 8.73gm, 16.5mm diameter.
Rolex, a gent's stainless steel and gold Oyster Perpetual Datejust with original box and papers, model M16233, case serial ET217538, purchased 10th December 1990, wallet, calendar, booklets and with service receipt 2019.
A cased pair of English percussion pistols by Westley Richards, mid 19th century, each having 25.5cm octagongal brown-twist barrels with sighted and engraved tangs, the top flats engraved Westley Richards, 170 New Bond St, London, the signed locks and dolphin hammers with foliate engraved decoration and sliding safety catch, the polished walnuts frames with captive ram-rods and chequered grips with vacant cartouche and hinged butt traps, 39cm, housed in an associated green baize lined mahogany case with a Michel Boche of Paris copper flask and an F. Joyce & Co. percussion cap tin, the case with label verso " NO. 875. F.L. Pistolets a Percussion a Capsules Exposition Uni-verselle Paris 1878." w.51.5, d.29, h.7cm.
An 18ct white gold line bracelet set with approx. 3.25 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, approx. colour G-H and SI2 to P1 clarity, with push in clasp and two figure of eight safety catches, length 18cm.
An 18ct yellow gold designer ring by Theo Fennell, set with a central oval cabochon & faceted cut pink spinel, measuring approx. 13.5mm x 11mm with a pear shaped tanzanite set to each side, approx. 0.52 carats each, the band is approx. 2.5cm width at the front, 23.00gm, approx. a size N to O.
Richard Breckell de (of) Holmes - a late 17th century brass and iron framed lantern clock, having a bell top, signed centre, brass Roman dial, subsidiary date dial, pierced steel hand, 30 hour weight driven movement with anchor escapement striking on a bell, h.33cm, with weighted pendulum, weight and counter-weight.
"F. P. JOURNE: A CHRONOMETER BLEU TANTALUM GENTLEMAN'S WRISTWATCH with 18ct rose gold manual wind movement, the blue lacquered dial with subsidiary seconds dial, Arabic numerals and white hands, on a black leather strap, with original F. P. JOURNE box and outer box and instruction booklet, authenticity card from the boutique of F. P. Journe New York dated 28 May 2014, No 636-CB, Cal 1304, case diameter approx. 39mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
DAVID VEASEY, A LIBERTY & CO TUDRIC PEWTER BISCUIT BOX, no. 084, of square form with applied whiplash handles, stamped '9 TUDRIC 084'. 13cm high, 14cm square. Very light surface wear, lid fits well, no mis-shaping noted.
Franz Bergman, (Austrian 1861-1936), a large cold painted bronze study of a horse, modelled in standing pose with saddle and bridle, stamped with B inside amphora vase foundry mark and indistinctly numbered 8260? verso, h.29.5cm.
Large baroque painting - Salomé with the head of the Baptist. Oil on canvas. Monumental depiction of Salomé in red open-hearted robe, with flower decorations in her hair and pearl earring. Finely executed face, lovely look. Holding the silver tray with the head of John the Baptist. In the background another female figure with veil (Herodias?), looking down to the head and pointing to Salomé, also with very graceful features. Beautiful light-dark contrasts and details. Probably from the German-speaking area, early 18th century. Unsigned.
A FINE PAIR OF CAST IRON 'MEDICI' URNS ON STANDS, CIRCA 1900, the campana urns cast with scrolling foliage and with loop handles, raised on square-section pedestals with a laurel wreath to each side. (2) 110cm high.
