Public Health

Hopeful signs amid high case counts

By Minnesota Public Radio
Austin Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s newest COVID-19 data shows the pandemic remains firmly dug in across the state. However, there are indications the surge from Thanksgiving gatherings may be subsiding. Seven-day case counts have been trending down during the week — from an average of 4,762 per day on Monday to 4,288...

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Rural Maine burdened with high case counts as record COVID numbers strain hospitals

Maine’s rural counties are bearing the brunt of record coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state, data shows. Maine announced a record 2,148 new coronavirus cases on Friday, by far the most ever reported in a single day during the pandemic. Though the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the vast majority of the new cases weren’t from tests conducted the previous day, the announcement showcases a significant spike in cases amid more indoor gatherings and following Thanksgiving, pushing hospitals to the brink.
MAINE STATE
Austin Daily Herald

Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge strengthens

State officials worried for weeks about a possible COVID-19 bounce from the Thanksgiving holiday, which brought many together indoors for celebrations — the kind of conditions that lead to more viral spread. That appears to be coming to pass. Tuesday’s Health Department numbers show known, active cases climbing higher over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Minnesota State
okawvilletimes.com

COVID Case Count Remains High Over Last Week

The upward trend in new COVID infection continued in the last week, as 26 new cases were reported in the week of November 23-29. That weekly total is just off the pace of the prior week, when 32 new infections were reported by the Washington County Health Department. The last...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
Petersburg Pilot

COVID-19 case count drops to 27

The Petersburg Medical Center reported a declining number of cases this week with with only 27 active cases of COVID-19 and 43 tests pending results. According to the Petersburg COVID-19 Dashboard, PMC has recorded a 9.4% positivity rate over the last seven days, and, as of Wednesday evening, there are no longer any healthcare workers currently infected. Although the PMC staffing level are still classified as inadequate and the hospital's medevac capability remains limited.
PETERSBURG, AK
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Politics
Nursing Homes
Public Health
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Additional Actions to Address Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

State Continues Preparations for Convergence of Delta and Omicron Variants State Health Officials Direct Hospitals to Update Emergency Capacity Plans, Maximize Use of Regional Hospitals and Alternate Care SitesHospitals Ordered to Establish Community-Based Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Programs. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, Governor Larry Hogan announced...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wibqam.com

Indiana hospitals see record patient count amid virus surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals are seeing their highest-ever overall patient counts amid a monthlong COVID-19 surge and the state’s largest hospital system has enlisted National Guard assistance. Indiana University Health said Thursday it sought the support of the six-person National Guard teams for most of its 16...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MICHIGAN STATE

