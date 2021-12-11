ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Great gifts for the golfer in your life with The PGA Superstore

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12 Days of Giveaways starts today...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Great Last Minute Gifts to Impress Anyone on Your List

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. We’ve officially entered the countdown to Christmas, and if you’re still...
SHOPPING
ClickOnDetroit.com

GIFT GUIDE: 6 great holiday gifts for the active person on your list

If your holiday shopping list includes someone that loves to play sports, work out, or hit the trails in the great outdoors, we’ve tracked down some great gifts that they’re sure to love and put to good use. Perfect for the hiker in your life, this hydration backpack lets you...
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com

Holiday Gifts for the CBD Lover in your life

Chip from Your CBD Store is here to show us some CBD gifts you can get for yourself or the CBD lovers in your life. You can go to cbdrx4u.com to see all the products they have to offer. PJ Library Hanukkah Giveaway. Six Flags Holiday in the Park Lights.
ROCKTON, IL
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This is the place to find a gift for the art lover in your life

Trolley Art & Antique is the place to find something unique for the art lover in your life. When you walk into the store in Trolley Square it's calming because you're surrounded by beautiful nature scenes. Co-owner Kathy Wilson says almost everything in the gallery is Utah art. In addition...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfer#The Pga Superstore#The Pga Tour Superstore
CNET

Best gifts for the Halo fan in your life

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. After much anticipation, December has arrived -- and with it, the release of Halo Infinite for Xbox and PC. The popular franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and that means there are a lot of cool new things hitting shelves for it. There's a good chance the Halo fan in your life already owns or plans to own this game, which our own Mark Serrels reviewed recently, so what else could you give them as a gift?
VIDEO GAMES
Door County Pulse

Bookish Gifts: Nonbook gift ideas for the reader in your life

Not sure which book to choose for the reader in your life? Well, why not try out a bookish item instead? Here are a few ideas from a bibliophile. And before heading online, stop by some of Door County’s indie bookstores to check out their fun items. Keep the spirit of Small Business Saturday going by shopping local!
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fast Company

11 gifts for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life

It’s a common experience—the moment on a hike, camping trip, or outdoor excursion when you realize you forgot something important, or would be much better off if you had just decided to splurge and get that futuristic camp stove or bespoke hatchet, and maybe it would be a lot less dark if you’d gotten those solar-powered string lights. The holidays offer an opportunity to share the lessons you’ve learned and the products you’ve come to rely on with your loved ones. Below, read about some of the gear that’s worth adding to the arsenal of your favorite adventurer.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Great gift ideas for everyone on your list!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Ease the stress of gift giving during the holidays with Choice Gift Cards. Open joy this holiday with Faire la Fête®, the original champagne® from Limoux, France – it’s in stock and ready...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

Gifts for keeping the runners in your life warm and plugged in

With gyms closed during the pandemic, many took up running to relieve stress, get outdoors and fill up free time. Here’s some gear to help new runners — as well as more seasoned ones — get the most out of their miles. Runners need to fuel their...
RECIPES
PIX11

Gift ideas for the men in your life

It’s gift giving time! So what are you getting that special man in your life? Whether it’s your dad, boyfriend or husband, lifestyle expert, Josh McBride has some ideas to help you get them the perfect gift.Josh is also hosting a “15 Day Holiday Giveaway” on his Instagram. Make sure to follow him at @joshymcb […]
RELATIONSHIPS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18 best gifts for coffee lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Surprises every coffee lover will appreciate  Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for […]
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

8 Thoughtful Gifts to Get the Brujita in Your Life

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. As a bruja, I always enjoy thoughtful gifts that take my esoteric interests into...
SHOPPING
Mens Journal

Stumped on What to Get Her (Again)? Try These Standout Holiday Gifts for Your Wife

What do you get for that stylish yet casual special someone who’s as comfortable launching a holiday feast as she’s kicking back in cozy slippers with a homemade Neapolitan pizza? We’re so glad you asked. Here it is—your grand slam, all-purpose lineup of the best holiday gifts for your wife, covering those very bases (and a few bonus ones) to elate the most discerning giftee.
LIFESTYLE
shillingtoneducation.com

18 Creative Christmas Gifts For The Designer In Your Life

Know a creative person? Or are you one yourself? Here’s Shillington’s best curation of items that any designer would love to have, gift, or put down on their Christmas list. From practical to purely decorative—there’s something to delight even the fussiest of aesthetic sensibilities!. Mini sculpture....
LIFESTYLE
WKRG News 5

Best high-end gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your grandpa is best?  A grandpa is the backbone of any family. Honor yours with a high-end gift that will satisfy their sophisticated tastes. From history buffs to sports fanatics, Mr. Fix-Its to foodie travelers, grandfathers deserve some recognition for all […]
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

50 Great Golf Gifts That Are Sure to Be a Hole in One

Whether you need a last-minute gift idea for dad or a gift for your wife, the best golf gifts are always appreciated. Everyone knows someone who loves to golf — your parents, your co-workers, friends, or even just yourself. Nothing shows you care more than buying them something that helps them take their game to the next level. Now that Father’s Day is around the corner; the best golf gifts are also perfect Father’s Day gifts to snap all golf-loving dads, you know. That’s why we compiled 50 of the best golf gifts you can order right now. From the comfiest...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brave couple take on driving range challenge with PAINFUL ENDING

Sometimes when you're bored on the driving range, you might try hitting a trick shot or completing a challenge with your friends. Anything just to get rid of your last 10 balls or so. We have seen videos before of golfers acting as tees. Yes, you read that correctly and...
GOLF
theknot.com

20 Bridesman Gifts That Honor His Role in Your Wedding—and Your Life

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. The tradition of having your best friends and close family stand with you on your wedding day isn't going anywhere. What is changing, however, is who gets included. These days, more brides are asking male friends to join the wedding party on their side of the aisle. If you're doing this you'll need a bridesman gift to thank him on the big day, just like you will for your bridesmaids.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy