Great gifts for the golfer in your life with The PGA Superstore

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. After much anticipation, December has arrived -- and with it, the release of Halo Infinite for Xbox and PC. The popular franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and that means there are a lot of cool new things hitting shelves for it. There's a good chance the Halo fan in your life already owns or plans to own this game, which our own Mark Serrels reviewed recently, so what else could you give them as a gift?
Comments / 0