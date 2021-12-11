Two Bears earn FWAA All-America honors

WACO, TX — Friday marked another day and another All-America team for Jalen Pitre, as the Baylor defensive back found himself on the FWAA first team.

He was joined on the FWAA All-America teams by Bears’ center Jacob Gall, who was on the second team.

The Bears will be back in action on January 1st, 2022 when they take on Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

