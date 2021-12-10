Hopkins, Charles

Charles Enrico “Chuck” Johnson, 64, of Arthurdale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in Osage, on March 30, 1957, a son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Vespi) Johnson. Friends may call at the Field Funeral Home in Masontown, from noon-4 p.m....
Mr. Charles Ennis Gore, native of Heard County, was born on Nov. 16, 1926, and passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Mr. Gore was the oldest member of Caney Head United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, song director, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School superintendent.
