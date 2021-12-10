Hopkins, Charles

Charles Enrico “Chuck” Johnson, 64, of Arthurdale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in Osage, on March 30, 1957, a son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Vespi) Johnson. Friends may call at the Field Funeral Home in Masontown, from noon-4 p.m....

ARTHURDALE, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO