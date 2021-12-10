ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Hopkins, Charles

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Flight - Col. Charles E. Hopkins, USAF retired with 30 years service began...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

The Dominion Post

Charles Johnson

Charles Enrico “Chuck” Johnson, 64, of Arthurdale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in Osage, on March 30, 1957, a son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Vespi) Johnson. Friends may call at the Field Funeral Home in Masontown, from noon-4 p.m....
ARTHURDALE, WV
times-georgian.com

Charles Gore

Mr. Charles Ennis Gore, native of Heard County, was born on Nov. 16, 1926, and passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Mr. Gore was the oldest member of Caney Head United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, song director, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School superintendent.
HEARD COUNTY, GA

