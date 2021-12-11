49ers' Marcell Harris: Will return Sunday

Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO