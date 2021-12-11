49ers' Marcell Harris: Will return Sunday

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
Demaryius Thomas' family believes he may have died from a seizure, according to the Associated Press. The 33-year-old former Broncos player “had been suffering from seizures for over a year, ”LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ cousin, said on Friday, adding, "we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."
It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue’s hit on Logan Thomas ended Thomas’ season and angered the Washington Football Team. Ultimately, the NFL decided that no further action was warranted despite all that. Ngakoue was not fined by the league for his low hit on Thomas that left...
The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals that could decide their season. But they’ll be without one of their key players on defense. Per ProFootballTalk, 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson is out today. But it’s apparently for personal reasons rather than...
Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
The Dallas Cowboys have won two straight to stay atop the NFC East, but that doesn’t mean everything is going well for the franchise. In fact it’s quite the opposite as Dak Prescott continues to struggle. Prescott has been on the receiving end of major criticisms for his...
The NFL has reached a Scorigami for the fifth time this year, thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The tally was the 1,071st unique final score in the 102-year history of the league. The other Scorigamis in the league this year...
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
The Chicago Bears have been a hot mess for most of this season, and a large part of that has been because of coach Matt Nagy. He’s shown poor play-calling and has made multiple questionable decisions. During an interview, Nagy admits something that will make Chicago fans shake their heads.
There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
