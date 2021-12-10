Threefold Roasters brings new community space to Albany

Opening a coffee shop has always been a dream for lifelong Albany resident McKenzie Yazdani. With this Saturday’s grand opening of Threefold Roasters, a coffee shop she co-owns with her husband Josiah, that dream is becoming a reality.

The pair had grown up together in Albany, both attending Alexander High School, and saw a need for a community gathering place. For self-professed coffee fanatic McKenzie, a coffee shop was the answer.

“I feel like there’s just something about coffee that brings people together,” said Yazdani. “When you sit down in the mornings on your couch or at your table — wherever you are — you’re sitting around coffee.”

Our vision is to hopefully bring the community together and give them a place to unite and bring life back to this area.”

After their wedding last year, the couple began looking for somewhere to start their business. Initially, they purchased John’s Barber Shop on Washington Road in Albany. A friend of the couple, who owns the shop’s current building just down Washington Road, offered the space to them. They ended up moving operations to 5281 Washington Road and leasing out the former barber shop to other local residents.

Threefold Roasters’ name originates from a Bible verse, Ecclesiastics 4:12, which reads, “And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” The verse is one of great importance to the couple, who wanted to bring the foundation of their marriage and who they are into the shop.

McKenzie Yazdani has taken to focusing on the shop full-time. Josiah splits his time between his engineering career and the shop.

To her, the feel a coffee shop gives off is what makes them such great places for social and community gathering — in essence making it the root of the community.

“Having a cozy, inviting, fun environment is what brings people in the doors,” said Yazdani.

Four other employees — ranging from local high school and college students to a nearby resident — help run the shop alongside McKenzie and Josiah.

By starting a new business in the area, the couple hopes to encourage others to chase their dreams, start businesses and bring life back into Albany.

“When you come to Albany and you drive down the streets, there’s nothing. You just see houses and cars going,” said Yazdani. “There’s nowhere for people to come and for people to meet and for a sense of community to truly be built.”

Expansion isn’t out of the question for Threefold Roasters but it would have to reflect their businesses goals. In order for the business to expand in their image, the need for a community space and revitalization would have to be present, according to Yazdani. Helping to bring life to those communities that could be considered forgotten back is a passion of hers.

“I want to step in and show everybody “no one’s given up, we can do this together,’ “ said Yazdani.

Their menu includes a variety of hot and cold coffee beverages as well as tea and other drink choices. Pastries are also available and they are hoping to add smoothies to the menu as warmer seasons come around. Those looking for a bit of everything can try their seasonal coffee and hot chocolate flights, composed of four drinks each. The menu won’t remain stagnant with plans to switch things up as the seasons change.

Much of Threefold Roasters’ ingredients are source locally: the shop serves Silverbridge Coffee and they are in the works of acquiring Snowville Creamery products for their drinks.

The journey hasn’t been a lonely one as the couple had the help of Roger Mace from Oasis Coffee Shop in Logan. Mace has been a sort of mentor for Threefold, allowing Yazdani to watch the process at his shop while answering any questions she may have. Donkey Coffee and Court Street Coffee also helped the pair get a feel for the business.

Threefold Roasters is hosting their grand opening today, Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 8 a.m. John Hutchison will be giving horse and carriage rides from 2 p.m. until the shop closes at 4 p.m. As someone that shows horses, McKenzie wanted to have them involved in her newest adventure in any way she could.

Regular hours for the shop will be Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come in, check us out,” said Yazdani. “Everyone’s welcome! We’re excited to meet everyone!”