It’s a brave new world out there for those of us with anxiety or depression. Gone are the days of physicians trying to beat or starve the sadness out of you; these days we have things like DBT and drugs. And by drugs, we don’t just mean the prescription kind: ever since that fateful Friday in 1943 when pharmacist Albert Hoffman accidentally dosed himself with LSD and spent the next few hours chugging milk and tripping balls, scientists – and quite a few non-scientists too – have suspected that psychedelics might hold the key to treating certain psychiatric problems.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO