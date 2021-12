Are the Boston Bruins really interested in Evander Kane?. While it is true that the B’s had a scout at Kane’s first game for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, there isn’t even a shred of proof it had anything to do with his presence on the ice. After all, don’t we all know what Kane is capable of on the ice at 30 years old? It’s not like his is going to go off a cliff after he led the Sharks in goals last season and was one of their more effective players when he was focused on hockey.

