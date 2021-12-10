ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Civic service sensational

By Anne Elspeth Rector
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, engaged in thought, an engine seemed to stall outside our house as I got up to investigate. Peering past our chilly front door a sidewalk snow-clearing operator was desperately trying to manoeuvre past a legally parked car to his north, and heavy wooden sold sign pitched across the south...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to start the firing process for 414 employees at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to a memorandum from the meeting, the county plans to start sending out notices of intent for termination to those workers, all of whom are unvaccinated and work with “vulnerable populations.”
CBS Boston

Roxbury Clinic Administers Hundreds Of COVID Boosters, But Local Health Leader Wants More To Get The Shot

ROXBURY (CBS) — While COVID case numbers are rising both in Massachusetts and around the country, vaccinations continue to forge forward ahead of the holidays. Clinics around New England were offering booster shots this weekend, including one at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. The city gave out more than 200 shots, including booster and initial Pfizer vaccine doses. City officials say booster numbers are low, not only across Boston but the entire state. Boston’s Public Health Commission pointed out the need for boosters before the holidays due to third doses providing continued protection. “Across the whole state, the [booster] rates are really low. And that’s one of the things we have to get the message out to have people come back and get boosters,” said Dr. Kathryn Hall, Boston Public Health Commission’s Deputy Executive Director. “It takes about two weeks for your body to generate the maximum immunity after the vaccine and then be protected for the next six months. So today was a great day.” Roxbury will be hosting another pop-up clinic next Saturday over at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. 
BOSTON, MA
petapixel.com

Speed Camera Photo Sent to Woman Exposes Husband’s Affair

Speed cameras have long raised concerns over privacy issues, but they remain a popular means for governments to promote road safety (and raise revenue) by automatically catching drivers who break traffic laws. It turns out the cameras can also inadvertently catch people who break their marriage vows. The German newspaper...
RELATIONSHIPS
Door County Pulse

Student Civics Competition Returns

The Wisconsin Civics Games 2022 competition returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) Foundation launched the competition in 2018 to promote civics education and encourage Wisconsin high school students to develop an interest in public service. Platteville High School won the inaugural...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston
richmond.edu

Civic Fellows in the Future

Megan McLaughlin, '19, speaks about her experience as a former civic fellow and current medical student. In the summer of 2018, Megan McLaughlin, '19, was interning at a free clinic for those unable to afford healthcare in Wise County, Virginia. Now, she is studying in the MD/MPH program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
RICHMOND, VA
raleighconvergence.com

Raleigh in 2022: Start the Civic Renaissance

How could Raleigh be better for more communities in 2022? We asked local community leaders and doers to share their ideas for the future. First up: Amber Smith, the Executive Director of Activate Good, a nonprofit that mobilizes locals to improve our community by facilitating volunteer projects around the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC
illinoisstate.edu

Civic Engagement Grants open for in-course, RSO projects

Civic Engagement Grant Awards are available. The awards are open to Illinois State University student organizations or individuals working together on an in-course project that is aimed at improving or educating within the Bloomington-Normal/McLean County community. The grants are co-sponsored by Illinois State’s Center for Civic Engagement and Senior Professionals,...
ILLINOIS STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

History: As We Saw It — Dec. 9-15

Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet,...
VANCOUVER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
qchron.com

Trees pose danger in Whitestone, civic says

There are two trees within a block from one another in Whitestone that neighbors fear are on the brink of falling, but the Parks Department says neither is at immediate risk. Both have been given a priority rating C for removal and have been inspected within the past six months, a spokesperson for the department told the Chronicle.
POLITICS
cambridgecivic.com

Cambridge Civic Journal Forum

Episode 527 – Cambridge InsideOut: Dec 7, 2021 (Part 1) This episode was recorded on Dec 7, 2021 at 6:00pm. Topics: Covid-19 updates; Bike Lane Battles, confirmation bias of studies, and some history of bicycle advocacy; campaign finance limitations and City Council contorted rhetoric. Hosts: Judy Nathans, Robert Winters.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
kingstonthisweek.com

Rotary Reflections: Proud of long-term relationship with Fairmount Home

Fairmount Home opened as a long-term care facility on outer Montreal Street, now Battersea Road, in 1968. The Rotary Club of Kingston-Frontenac, only two years old itself, realized the new facility would allow an excellent service opportunity for us to reach out in many ways. Today, Fairmount is a 128-bed,...
HEALTH SERVICES
kingstonthisweek.com

SILVER THREADS: Ending the year with somewhat normal daily and weekly activities

As I write this, it’s the first week of December and we are ending the year with the normal daily and weekly activities at Silver Threads Seniors Club, with the usual COVID restrictions. If you would like to participate in any of the activities, call the office and speak with Faye as she will give you all of the information that you require to become a member and get involved and get active.
ADVOCACY
kingstonthisweek.com

Freeholder at 175: Cornwall voters elect Mary Mack in 1948

Sara Racine • Special to the Standard-Freeholder. In January 2001, the Standard-Freeholder released a magazine titled Community Project, that discussed the local legends of Cornwall. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. It should come as no surprise I read...
ELECTIONS
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall opens emergency notifications to cellphone users

Up until recently, any Cornwall resident with only a cellphone could not receive emergency notifications from the city. That changed on Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Any resident can now register their cellphone number with the city in order to receive...
TECHNOLOGY
kingstonthisweek.com

Nearly 1,900 children get first shot

The local health unit has jabbed 16.1 per cent of the region’s children aged five to 11 with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In all, 1,892 children in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark received their first dose...
KIDS
kingstonthisweek.com

Oglaza to issue additional public health measures later this week

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza will be issuing a letter of instruction later this week which will lay out additional public health measures intended to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases locally. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
kingstonthisweek.com

Home for the holidays? Not everyone has one, but House of Lazarus assists

MOUNTAIN— There’s no shortage of housing-related initiatives this holiday season that are being spearheaded by the House of Lazarus (HOL). This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But there’s an acute shortage of housing, the situation of course exacerbated by the ongoing...
kingstonthisweek.com

Nine Cornwall employees no longer employed over vaccine policy

Following the adoption of a COVID-19 vaccine policy earlier this year — which required city workers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 — a total of nine municipal employees are no longer working for the City of Cornwall. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy