'Victory' or 'dark day'? Pro-life and pro-choice supporters react to Supreme Court SB 8 decision

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
HOUSTON — More than a month since SB 8 took center stage at the Supreme Court, the justices issued their decision. The Supreme Court let SB 8 stand. That means the six week abortion ban, the country's most restrictive abortion law on the books continues to be enforced. But the Court's...

www.khou.com

