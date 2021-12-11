'Victory' or 'dark day'? Pro-life and pro-choice supporters react to Supreme Court SB 8 decision

Sarah Weddington was once told law school would be too tough for a woman. By 1964, she was enrolled at the University of Texas Law School: one of 40 women in a class of 1,600. Weddington along with her colleague Linda Coffee, took on the case of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was seeking an abortion in Texas. The case was Roe V. Wade. To this day, Sarah Weddington is the youngest person ever to argue a successful case before the Supreme Court. Now, states are chipping away at the landmark decision. The only way to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions, is by passing legislation in Congress: making legal abortion law of the land. Because as long as we’re even talking about abortion and the Supreme Court in the same sentence, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is not safe.Dec. 5, 2021.

