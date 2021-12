Helping the less fortunate is something we can all do. Whether it's as simple as writing a check or taking some time out of your weekend to pour soup at a local kitchen, it's good to help others and keeps our life in perspective. That's why it becomes really discouraging when a couple of individuals decide that it's okay to take advantage of people's good hearts like this couple in Longview.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO