VIDEO: Storm Damage causes thousands to be without power in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The storm that passed through Springfield Friday evening left thousands without power.

According to City Utilities, 4,300 residents were without power as of 9 p.m. Friday night. Outages are scattered throughout the city due to downed lines and broken poles.

CU said three areas are completely “locked-out” meaning there is no service to any customers in those feeder areas. The areas in Southwest Springfield, another in Southeast Springfield, and the other in North Springfield. Most of the reported outages are in these areas.

A picture of a damaged high-voltage line, from a neighboring utility, creating the outage in Southwest Springfield.

Additionally, a neighboring utilities high-voltage line near Kansas and Battlefield has been damaged. CU has line crews assisting to secure the area until crews from that utility arrive to make repairs.

According to Empire District, around 1,700 customers are without power.

Republic- 1,569 without power

Reeds Spring/Galena area- 132 without power

Christian- 39 without power

2,200 residents were without power at 7 p.m. CU is reminding everyone to stay away from any downed lines.

Customers are asked to call the outage line at 1-888-863-9001 to report a power outage.

