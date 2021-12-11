KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 10th

A record warm finish to the work week as temperatures soared into the mid to upper 80s. Winds have been strong across the state of Texas as well. San Angelo saw the highest wind gust of 47 MPH early this afternoon as winds have been moving into from the west.

Tonight cooler temperatures will begin to makes its way into the Concho Valley and winds will begin to die down throughout the overnight hours.

Saturday much cooler as the cold front will move through the area pulling temperatures down into the upper 50s for highs temperatures. Winds will be much calmer as they turn from the north.

Temperatures will begin to rebound back into the 70s heading into the work week with some rain chances increasing going into the end of next week.

