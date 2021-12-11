ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 10th

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AePur_0dJtYlOZ00

A record warm finish to the work week as temperatures soared into the mid to upper 80s. Winds have been strong across the state of Texas as well. San Angelo saw the highest wind gust of 47 MPH early this afternoon as winds have been moving into from the west.

Tonight cooler temperatures will begin to makes its way into the Concho Valley and winds will begin to die down throughout the overnight hours.

Saturday much cooler as the cold front will move through the area pulling temperatures down into the upper 50s for highs temperatures. Winds will be much calmer as they turn from the north.

Temperatures will begin to rebound back into the 70s heading into the work week with some rain chances increasing going into the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

City of Sonora schedules road closure for water line repairs

SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora has announced a road closure for water line repairs on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The City of Sonora will be working on a water line in the area of Water Street between Main Street and Oak Street. The water line repair will take approximately 7 hours to complete. […]
SONORA, TX
KLST/KSAN

21 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported for Tom Green this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, December 10, 2021. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The full report is below. December 10, 2021 COVID-19 reportTotal positive cases: 25,603Active cases: 210Currently hospitalized: 11New positives: 21New […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy