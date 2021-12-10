Alicia Keys Shares Her Favorite Collab & Inspiration For Her Latest Single [WATCH]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Shares Her Favorite Collab & Inspiration For Her Latest Single

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WXSt_0dJtY6U900

The journey of award-winning, chart-topping music sensation Alicia Keys is one that began over 20 years ago, yet it looks like her story is just getting started for a whole new generation as she prepares to release her eighth studio album titled Keys.

We had the pleasure of having the “Lala” singer call in to the show to explain what it was like working on the new material, and she also took some time to reflect on her illustrious past as well.

One of the highlights in Alicia Keys’s musical career has been the many collaborations she’s blessed us with, and we even got her to reveal the favorite amongst them all — let’s just say she was in an empire state of mind while answering the question!

Listen to the full interview with Alicia Keys on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, where the hitmaker also talks about the upcoming tour and her love for Hawaiian sweet rolls:

Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
defpen

Alicia Keys Shares The Tracklist For ‘Keys’

The legends are returning! Recently, Mary J. Blige announced that she would be releasing a new album called Good Morning Gorgeous. Now, Alicia Keys is here to reveal the track list for her upcoming album, Keys. Across 26 tracks, the singer, songwriter and pianist will include contributions from Mike Will Made-It, Lil’ Wayne, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Swae Lee and Brandi Carlile.
Vibe

Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS. Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.” On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee,...
iheart.com

Alicia Keys Says Swizz Beats Gave Her The ICK - He Wasn’t Her Type

Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys have been married for quite sometime now but would you believe me if I told you that she actually wasn’t feeling him at first?. In a recent interview she drops all the details about their first interactions and says that he definitely gave her the ick and wasn’t her vibe until she realized that she just didn’t know him for who he truly was.
earmilk.com

Ruth Koleva shares her sultry hit “Wassup” [Video]

Ever meet someone where there is this instant attraction and you know you just want to say wassup? Well, Ruth Koleva has concocted an intoxicating tune aptly titled “Wassup”. On this latest offering, Koleva collaborates with acclaimed Producer, Gueorgui Linev (Kan Wakan) to create a moody, atmospheric soundscape full of silky vocals and seductive vibes. The accompanying music video keeps that fantasy going with otherworldly and ethereal visuals. The video was inspired by Wes Anderson’s whimsical vibes and is shot in Koleva’s hometown of Sofia, Bulgaria.
WRAL News

Alicia Keys' 'Keys' album returns her to her piano homebase

New York — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio...
