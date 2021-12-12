ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaron Sorkin Blasts New Yorker Profile of ‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong, Gets Support From Adam McKay; New Yorker Responds – Update

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtQW6_0dJtXlMM00

UPDATED Saturday (Originally published Friday) : Aaron Sorkin posted an open letter Friday disputing what he calls the “distorted picture” of actor Jeremy Strong created by a recent New Yorker profile . Late Friday, the New Yorker responded with a statement to Deadline, which is below. Strong is currently receiving raves for his work on HBO ’s Succession , to which the profile is pegged, with the series’ executive producer Adam McKay also weighing in on the controversy.

Sorkin has worked with Strong on two projects. The first is the 2017 film Molly’s Game , which also starred Jessica Chastain. The second is last year’s Trial of the Chicago 7 . Sorkin wrote and directed that film in which Strong plays onetime Yippie Jerry Rubin.

“After reading Michael Schulman’s profile of Jeremy Strong — a profile in which I participated — I wanted to speak up,” wrote Sorkin. “I think I helped Mr. Schulman create what I believe is a distorted picture of Jeremy that asks us to roll our eyes at his acting process.” (The letter was posted to Twitter by Chastain, with the explanation that Sorkin doesn’t have a social media account.)

Sorkin goes on to say that he was asked five questions about Strong and gave five answers. He points out however that “only one and a half of these answers were used, which of course is perfectly normal, but they were the quotes about the tear gas and playing the kazoo.”

That passage in Schulman’s New Yorker profile reads as follows:

While shooting the 1968 protest scenes, Strong asked a stunt coördinator to rough him up; he also requested to be sprayed with real tear gas. “I don’t like saying no to Jeremy,” Sorkin told me. “But there were two hundred people in that scene and another seventy on the crew, so I declined to spray them with poison gas.”

In courtroom scenes where Strong’s Jerry Rubin is confronting authority and, at times, a judge played by Frank Langella, Schulman writes:

Strong would read aloud from Langella’s memoir in silly voices, and he put a remote-controlled fart machine below the judge’s chair. “Every once in a while, I’d say, ‘Great. Let’s do it again, and this time, Jeremy, maybe don’t play the kazoo in the middle of Frank Langella’s monologue,’ ” Sorkin said.

Sorkin’s point seems to be that the focus is on the actor’s more eccentric actions, instead of contrapuntal answers Sorkin says he gave but weren’t used. They include: “Jeremy’s not a nut. He doesn’t make people call him by his name on set.” (That’s the other half of the answer on the stunt coordinator roughing him up.)

A New Yorker spokesperson told Deadline late Friday, “This is a nuanced, multi-sided portrait of an extremely dedicated actor. It has inspired a range of reactions from people, including many who say that they are even more impressed by Jeremy Strong’s artistry after having read the article.”

The New Yorker piece, titled  “On ‘Succession,’ Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke,” is focused on Strong’s Emmy-winning role in the HBO drama and features quotes from the series’ executive producer McKay, including this one, used by the publication on social media to promote the piece, “He’s not playing it like a comedy. He’s playing it like he’s Hamlet.”

McKay on Sunday retweeted Deadline’s story with a note backing Sorkin’s comments.

“I couldn’t agree more,” McKay said. “Jeremy is not only a lovely guy but a brilliant actor who was cast in Succession precisely because of his passion the New Yorker writer mocks.”

Sorkin’s protest may sound to some like a minor quibble over two quotes in a profile that is thousands and thousands of words long, but the New Yorker piece, which portrayed Strong as an intense — and eccentric — performer, has triggered a very active discussion online and in Hollywood.

Chastain, for her part, defended Strong on December 7 with a tweet of her own.

“Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films,” she wrote. “Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it.”

One day later, Succession ‘s Brian Cox expressed concern about Strong being “obsessed” with the role. He made the comments in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers . That set off a new round of discussion about the piece.

“The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end,” said Cox on Late Night . “My problem — and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. … He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Peter Bart: Adam McKay And His A-List ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast Challenge Audiences To At Least Crack A Smile About End Of The World

Are filmgoers ready for Don’t Look Up? It’s a star-laden satire dealing with hot topics of the moment – everything from the climate crisis to media disarray and the firings of news anchors. Hit movies tend to owe their success to the luck of timing, not topicality – at least that’s the theory of studio insiders, those of us who once greenlit movies. The mood of the audience seemed primed for Titanic in 1998 or Platoon in 1986 or Dr. Strangelove in 1964 or even West Side Story in 1962 (oops, but not the one in 2021). At a moment when high-profile...
MOVIES
Deadline

Charles Randolph To Write & Exec Produce Adam McKay’s Covid Vaccine Drama Series For HBO

Charles Randolph is reteaming with Adam McKay for his latest project. The Bombshell screenwriter, who wrote Oscar-winner The Big Short with McKay, has joined HBO’s vaccine drama series. He will write and exec produce the series, which is in development at the premium cabler. The project was first revealed by Deadline in July 2020 when the search for a vaccine was one of the biggest stories in the world. HBO initially optioned The First Shot, a non-fiction narrative book by The Atlantic and New York Times writer Brendan Borrell. The network has now also optioned Gregory Zuckerman’s book, A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine and will add it as source material with Zuckerman on board as an exec producer. The untitled series will explore the companies and individuals putting everything on the line to save lives, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety. McKay and Todd Schulman will exec produce for Hyperobject Industries with Borrell, Zuckerman and Randolph also EPing. Randolph is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Paul Hastings LLP.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her...
TV SERIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Nominations List

The beleaguered and scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, with Netflix’s “Power of the Dog” and Focus Features’ “Belfast” landing a leading seven nominations. HBO’s “Succession,” a dynastic drama about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, topped all television shows with five nods. In the past, the honors would have been greeted with a stream of statements from filmmakers and stars expressing shock and delight about being recognized by the group. But the HFPA is mired in a controversy over its lack of diversity and shoddy ethical practices that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Langella
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jerry Rubin
Person
Adam Mckay
E! News

Succession’s Brian Cox Is Worried That Co-Star Jeremy Strong Will Get “Worn Out”

Watch: "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments. Brian Cox certainly has more paternal instincts than his Succession alter ego, Logan Roy. In a now-viral December New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong, who plays Logan's son Kendall on the HBO show, Cox made headlines when he discussed Strong's intense acting process, voicing his concerns regarding "what he does to himself."
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

On “Succession,” Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke

When Jeremy Strong was a teen-ager, in suburban Massachusetts, he had three posters thumbtacked to his bedroom wall: Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” Al Pacino in “Dog Day Afternoon,” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.” These weren’t just his favorite actors: their careers were a road map that he followed obsessively, like Eve Harrington casing out a trio of Margo Channings. He read interviews that his heroes gave and, later, managed to get crew jobs on their movies. By his early twenties, he had worked for all three men, and had adopted elements of their full-immersion acting methods. By his mid-thirties, after fifteen years of hustling in the industry, he’d had minor roles in a string of A-list films: “Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Selma,” and “The Big Short.” He’d played a staffer in both the nineteenth-century White House and the twenty-first-century C.I.A. But, as he approached forty, he felt that his master plan wasn’t panning out—where was his Benjamin Braddock, his Michael Corleone?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlepi.com

Aaron Sorkin, Kenneth Branagh, Tracey Scott Wilson, Adam McKay and Paolo Sorrentino Discuss the Future of Movie Theaters and Tailoring Scripts for Actors

For Variety’s FYC Fest, screenwriters Aaron Sorkin (“Being the Ricardos”), Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”), Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), Tracey Scott Wilson (“Respect”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) gathered virtually to discuss their own individual movies, as well as the state of the film business.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Yorker#Hbo
A.V. Club

Aaron Sorkin, Jessica Chastain, Brian d’Arcy James and Jeremy Strong at a screening of

The recent New Yorker profile of Succession star Jeremy Strong has proven to be something of a Rorschach test for folks online. That is, pretty much everyone who reads Michael Schulman’s (undeniably fascinating) presentation of Strong’s whole vibe seems to come away with a different read on what spending a prolonged amount of time with him on a movie or TV set might be like.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin Defend Jeremy Strong Against "Distorted" Viral Article

As recovering addict and sometimes-failed businessman Kendall Roy on HBO’s Succession, actor Jeremy Strong has made a name for himself both for his performance and for the unusual lengths he goes to to achieve that performance. Those lengths have been making headlines this week, both for a Dec. 5 profile of Strong in The New Yorker that details his methods, and for the reactions the story has been eliciting from people quoted in the profile. Now, fellow actors like Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin, who directed Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7, are speaking out against what they’re calling unfair characterizations of Jeremy Strong.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Updated Oscar Standings as Shortlist Voting Comes to a Close

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR King Richard (Warner Bros.,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

The Profiles of Jeremy Strong From ‘Succession’ and Ben Affleck, Plus NikkieTutorials Featuring Adele

Juliet and Amanda break down recent profiles of Ben Affleck in The Wall Street Journal (0:58) and Jeremy Strong in the New Yorker (25:13). Then, they switch gears and touch on Adele’s new look by makeup artist and YouTuber Nikkie de Jager on her latest YouTube video for NikkieTutorials (38:31) and discuss remaining thoughts on the new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile and the Drama Around ‘Winning Time’

Chris and Andy talk about the New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong that dropped before last week’s episode of Succession and the discourse that it created around the show (1:00). Then they talk about all of the drama surrounding the forthcoming Lakers series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (26:42), and two of their favorite comedies of the moment: Abbott Elementary and Motherland (38:51).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jason Hitch Dies Of Covid: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Was 45

Jason Hitch, who appeared in Season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, died Tuesday night of Covid in a Florida hospital. He was 45. His sister Shannon confirmed his death to TMZ. Hitch was 38 when he appeared on the show in 2014, where he met and later married 23-year-old Cássia Tavares. On the show Tavares, who moved from Brazil to be with Hitch, often was unimpressed with her fiancé’s financial status, his car, the weather and Florida in general. Hitch tried to keep her entertained. “I don’t think I’m going to sleep at all for the next 90 days because I’m going to walk around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?'” he said in one episode. Watch a clip below. The duo separated in 2017 and were divorced the following year. “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement. Hitch’s sister said was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy