Cloudflare collaborates with leading cyber insurers to help businesses reduce their cyber risk

By Industry News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudflare announced it is partnering with leading cyber insurance companies to help businesses manage their risks online. Eligible Cloudflare customers can qualify for discounts or other added benefits from insurance providers like At-Bay, Coalition, and Cowbell Cyber for using Cloudflare to protect any of their websites, applications, employees, and corporate networks....

