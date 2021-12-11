Cloudflare collaborates with leading cyber insurers to help businesses reduce their cyber risk

From the CISO to the SOC operator, defenders struggle to maintain complete situational awareness. Holistic approaches to risk management require the implementation of a manageable number of policies and procedures but are tied to an often unmanageable and misunderstood ecosystem of tooling and controls. These inefficiencies are laid bare in frequent public breach reports and are the result of a threat landscape that is increasing in volume, complexity, and novelty.

