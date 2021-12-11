ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois ends tournament run in Sweet Sixteen, falls to Nebraska

By Marlee Wierda
AUSTIN, TX. (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball’s 2021 season has come to an end, losing to Nebraska in the Sweet Sixteen. Illinois’ exit in the NCAA Tournament comes after they knocked off No. 7 Kentucky in the Round of 32, to advance to the Austin Regional. Illinois ends their season 22-12, while 12-8 in the Big Ten. Thursday’s loss marks their 7th-staight loss to the Huskers.

The Illini played without their All Big-Ten outside hitter, with Megan Cooney out with an illness. Kennedy Collins led the way for the Illini, with a team-high eight kills. Jessica Nunge added in seven kills, along with a season-high 10 digs, while Diana Brown added in 19 assists. On the defensive end, senior Taylor Kuper, and sophomore Raina Terry each added in 11 digs, it was not enough to stop the Huskers’ 41 kills, attacking on a .260 clip.

