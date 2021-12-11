ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a little time left to donate toys to Angel Tree

By KMTV Staff, Adam Krueger
 3 days ago
The Angel Tree toy drive for Salvation Army is about to wrap up for the holiday season, so 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger was live in La Vista at Jensen Tire & Auto to tell us how you can still help.

The Salvation Army is also looking for more volunteers to help with the Toyland toy distribution. That's where families can shop for free toys on Dec. 17 and 18. That will take place at the North Corps, Citadel Corps and Kroc Center.

To volunteer as a Toyland shopping assistant, call 402-898-6000.

Find a Jensen location for drop-off here.

ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

