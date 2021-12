Some Windows users are reporting the issue whereby when they boot their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the system boots to the desktop without any icons or thumbnails, and displays the error prompt with the message Explorer.exe – Fail Fast Exception. In addition, the taskbar is unresponsive. This post provides the most suitable solutions to this issue. Keep in mind that this error can occur with other .exe file and there are cases when you Alt+Tab out of a game or program the error may occur. In any case, the solutions here apply.

