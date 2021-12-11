ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money being raised to restore WWII bomber

 3 days ago

ALTAMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery is partnering with the Prescott Foundation to raise money to restore an aircraft that played a role in World War II.

The brewery is making an American lager named after the Albany-based “Old Glory” aircraft. Money raised from selling the beer will go towards restoring the aircraft, which was damaged while landing in California after flying veterans over Pearl Harbor to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

The Prescott Foundation wants to preserve it for future generations.

“It’s really a part of American history,” Prescott Foundation CEO David Prescott said. “It flew in combat for the United States in Italy, and it represents part of our living history that we try to share with the community.”

Younger aircraft mechanics are participating in the restoration efforts so they can get more hands-on experience in the industry.

