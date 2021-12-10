ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens Age 16, 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster

By Herald Staff
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized 16- and 17-year-olds to get a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine Dec. 9, six months after their second dose of a...

mymcmedia.org

All 16 and 17-Year-Olds in Maryland Now Eligible for COVID Boosters

Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday in a press release all 16- and 17-year-olds are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot in the state of Maryland, effective immediately. “Expanding booster eligibility to include 16- and 17-year-olds is another critical step to getting more Marylanders fully protected, and with the convergence...
MARYLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lowers COVID-19 booster eligibility to age 16

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that 16- and 17-year-olds are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. The state said the shots are available to people in that age group after they’ve finished their primary series of vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy