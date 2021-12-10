ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Middle Joins Opioid Settlement

By Vince Conti
Cape May County Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURT HOUSE - Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced in August that New Jersey would join in the $26 billion national opioid settlement agreement with the nation’s three largest distributors and Johnson & Johnson. ....

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjbc.com

City of Bloomington deliberating for share of massive opioid settlement

BLOOMINGTON-Bloomington aldermen are expected to decide Monday night whether to become part of the nationwide settlement compensating taxpayers for costs related to the opioid epidemic. Local governments have until January 2 to decide if they are “opting-in” on a nationwide settlement of a lawsuit with opioid distributors and manufacturers in...
hometownstations.com

Lima City Council talks opioid settlement, playground equipment

Lima City Council met and voted on legislation on playground equipment and a settlement with large drug manufacturers. Council voted to approve a measure that would allow the mayor to execute all appropriate documents for the city to participate in the proposed settlement for Ohio with Johnson and Johnson and other distributors regarding the opioid crisis. The agreement was reached earlier this year around the nation and will see just over $800 million in aid here in Ohio. The city does not know how much they would receive from the settlement as they wait to see how many other entities participate in the settlement but hope it can help offset the cost of the epidemic.
LIMA, OH
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Morrisey seeks input on opioid lawsuit settlement money use

BLUEFIELD — Upwards of $100 million is coming to West Virginia in opioid lawsuit settlements and a plan is being developed to decide where the money should be spent around the state. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Bluefield Tuesday evening and met with local government, law enforcement and...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General, local governments, reach deal on opioid settlement funds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the State of Idaho and its counties and cities have reached an agreement on how to allocate opioid settlement funds. Governor Brad Little announced his intention to have the state of Idaho join two national opioid settlements back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
nbc25news.com

Eligible municipalities can now register for $800 million dollar opioid settlement

MICH. - A press conference for a statewide opioid settlement was held today. The meeting was conducted as a follow-up after Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel urged eligible municipalities to register for a state historical $800 million settlement that will be dispersed over the next 18-years. The funding comes from three opioid distributors who will collectively pay up to $21 billion. The majority of the funds will be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.
Fox17

State encourages eligible municipalities to participate in $800M opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. — Municipalities eligible to receive part of a historic opioid settlement are encouraged to register. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says about $800 million will be paid to the state in a span of 18 years, adding the registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. “I encourage...
Union Leader

State working to keep opioid settlement money directed at drug crisis

Over the next decade, New Hampshire stands to receive millions of dollars in settlement funds from the companies that made, marketed and distributed the opioid painkillers implicated in the deadly drug epidemic. This time around, state leaders are determined to avoid mistakes made in the past. They want to make...
POLITICS
West Central Tribune

Minnesota state and local governments reach agreement on $300M opioid settlement

ST. PAUL — Minnesota moved another step closer this week to unlocking roughly $300 million from a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three major U.S. drug distributors in connection to the nation’s opioid painkiller addiction crisis. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday, Dec. 6, that the state had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court House Acting#Middle Township Committee
starlocalmedia.com

Opioid settlement to be reconsidered by The Colony City Council following October tabling

An opioid settlement resolution that previously attracted controversy among city officials before being tabled will be considered by The Colony City Council in its upcoming meeting on Tuesday. Tuesday’s meeting will be the last city council meeting before the deadline for cities and counties to join the settlement, which is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Wisconsin attorney general won't enforce any abortion ban

Wisconsin s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Tuesday that he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and a currently unenforceable state ban takes effect.The comments to The Associated Press are Kaul's strongest to date about how he would react to the Supreme Court undoing the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 has been unenforceable under Roe v. Wade, but would take effect again if conservative Supreme Court justices decide to overrule Roe, as they suggested...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy