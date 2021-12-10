ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

COLUMN: A tale of two chicks

By Mark Thornton editor@leader-call.com
leader-call.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something personal that’s been bothering me for a few weeks, and since we’re running out of year and I’m tired of politics, I’ve got to get it off my chest while it’s still fresh. First, a confession: My name is Mark and...

www.leader-call.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

A tale about two birds and mercy

Boston preacher S.D. Gordon, placed a beat up, bent, rusted old bird cage beside his pulpit when he told this story. An unkempt, unwashed, little lad about 10 years old was coming up the alley swinging this old caved in bird cage with several tiny birds shivering on the floor of it.
LAURINBURG, NC
Ken

A Tale of Two Years--Goodbye 2021 Goals, Hello 2022 Goals

Like the tide rushing in to erase this past year, we must all be prepared to welcome 2022 with newfound hope and the promise of better things to come. Every year around this time, we all start pondering what we want to accomplish in the next 365 days or so. We want next year to be different, yet better. Some of us will start making subtle changes to how we think and act, or how we perform at our workplaces.
The Monroe News

A tale of two grandmothers

Grandmother R: If cursed with a childhood affliction, I was packed off to my grandparents’ home for care. On arrival — feverish, chilled to the bone, coughing and sneezing — Grandmother immediately filled the bathtub, dumped me into it and then proceeded to scrub me from top to bottom then reversed course.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Madison Ridgeland High
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Forget the Typos, Lauren Boebert’s Tweet Is a Qanon Dog Whistle

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: “There enlies the problem.”
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy