ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: Oz Trails Fetterman By 2%

By Gerry
thisislowermerion.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a poll conducted by Data for Progress, conducted between December...

thisislowermerion.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Fetterman's Goal While Still in Office: Processing Marijuana Pardons

>Fetterman's Goal While Still in Office: Processing Marijuana Pardons. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The lieutenant governor of Pennsylvaniais reportedly stepping up his push to get marijuana records cleared. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told KDKA-TV last week that he's promoting an expedited petition program that he hopes will provide marijuana pardons to thousands of people. Fetterman says one of his goals in his final year in office is to get as many people as possible to submit their information to the courts for removing their cannabis records. He says doing so can restore opportunities for housing, student financial aid and employment. Fetterman also chairs the state Board of Pardons.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?

Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. On Dec. 1, he officially entered the race to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Data For Progress#Democratic
Fresno Bee

How Dr. Oz and Oprah Winfrey fueled the political rise of California-infused quackery

Benjamin Rush, a Philadelphia physician who signed the Declaration of Independence, harbored an enthusiasm for bloodletting that alarmed even some of his colleagues in a profession still laboring under general ignorance. He believed as strongly in the power of purging, supplying Lewis and Clark with a powerful laxative containing heroic doses of mercury chloride and nicknamed Dr. Rush’s Thunderbolts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert mocks Dr. Oz's U.S. Senate run

“Turns out, running for Senate is the one weird trick to reduce belly fat," The Late Show host said on Tuesday's show. Colbert said that before Mehmet Oz entered the political sphere, he had a “lucrative career as a liar, peddling questionable health advice on TV." “But Dr. Oz may not just have fake medical claims, he may have fake Pennsylvania claims,” Colbert added. “Because he’s running there despite living in New Jersey for years. And there’s a big difference between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Something to do with hoagies. I don’t know what it is, but they will murder you over it.” ALSO: Dr. Oz testified before the U.S. Senate in 2014, playing the victim in a hearing on false advertising in the diet and weight-loss industry.
ELECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Ending as Mehmet Oz Making Senate Run

After 13 seasons and a pretty sound audience, “The Dr. Oz Show” is now ending for good. Sony Pictures Television has confirmed that the long-running health series is getting cut at the end of the 13th season. The show is getting a terminal diagnosis because the host of the series, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is running for a senate seat in Pennsylvania.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy