Do you realize how rare canned Friskies have become? Before COVID arrived, you could buy boxes with up to 40 cans. You can get pate, bits or fillets. Why is this an issue? I’ve got a cat who doesn’t care for much other than Friskies. He doesn’t like pate, bits, or flaked. He wants shreds. I’ve tried alternatives and when he turns up his nose, I end up feeding the other brands and cuts to the barn cats at work. Which is pricey for strays and a couple who are feral.

IDAHO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO