The Shakur Estate celebrates 2Pac’s legacy with an newly unveiled NFT (non-fungible token) series. Dubbed the “Immortal Collection,” the four-piece range was created in partnership with Digital Arts & Sciences and Impossible Brief, one of the world’s leading specialists in digital art and collectibles. According to a press release, the series is based on some of Pac’s personal jewelry pieces that each reflect what Pac saw in himself. There’s the “Artist,” which is represented by his 2PAC ring; the “Activist” symbolized by the Makaveli bracelet; the “Sinner” solitaire diamond ring; and the “Saint,” which is represented by the Euphanasia medallion necklace, which he wore in the last photo ever taken of him.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO