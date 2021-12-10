Special weather statement issued for the Ottawa Valley

Effective: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 03:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains GUSTY Downslope Winds Along the I-86 Corridor The stronger gusty southerly downslope winds have started a little earlier. Southerly wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are currently occurring along the I-86 corridor from Pocatello to Burley including Yale on I-84. Expect 35 to 45 mph gusts with periods of wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph through the evening into tomorrow afternoon before a cold front moves through the area. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Paul, Declo, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
