Special weather statement issued for the Ottawa Valley

DENVER (CBS4) – A very fast moving storm will race across Colorado on Wednesday bringing a vicious combination of snow and wind to the mountains and hurricane force wind to some areas east of the mountains. The first issues in the state on Wednesday will be in the high country where snow will spread from south to north through the day. Most ski areas will get 4 to 8 inches of snow but the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado could get a foot or more. (source: CBS) It will be difficult for the moisture to reach Denver and the Front Range but...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO