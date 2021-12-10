ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special weather statement issued for the Ottawa Valley

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Ottawa Valley. The main hazards include heavy rain (20-40-mm), strong wind gusts (up to 70 km/hour) and a risk of a brief period of...

www.renfrewtoday.ca

