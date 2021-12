Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. As many as 50 tornadoes tore through the U.S. South and Midwest this weekend, hitting Kentucky the hardest. Venerated Fox news anchor Chris Wallace announced he’ll be taking his talents to CNN’s new virtual streaming platform. Facebook further signals that misinformation is not its responsibility, even when spread through their platform. And a new defense contract between South Korea and Australia has China up in arms. All this and more in today’s Presidential Daily Brief.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO