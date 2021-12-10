Richmond Intergenerational Listening Project, December 16

When I was seven years old, I lived through one of the deadliest weather-related disasters in recent U.S. history. It was July 1995 and my family lived in the northwestern suburbs of Chicago, IL, in a two-story house on a corner lot with a big, beautiful weeping willow tree and a few purple lilac bushes in the backyard (ironic to me now, because they’re both non-native to Illinois, like us). My dad was a steel salesman and my mom was taking night classes to become a nurse and taught flute lessons on the side. We had a cocker spaniel that my older brother named Toby, after the baby in Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth. Most importantly for the purposes of this essay, we had central air conditioning.
Comments / 0