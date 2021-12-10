ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Richmond Intergenerational Listening Project, December 16

sunflower-alliance.org
 4 days ago

This is a virtual event co-sponsored by the Richmond Progressive Alliance, Communities for a Better...

www.sunflower-alliance.org

sunflower-alliance.org

StopLine3 National Day of Action, December 14

Join water protectors and allies around the county for a national day of action to stop the Line 3 pipeline, now carrying tar sands oil through Minnesota to a refinery in Wisconsin. December 14th marks the anniversary of the first large-scale arrest of water protectors taking nonviolent direct action to Stop Line 3.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sunflower-alliance.org

Comments Due on Marathon and P66 Biofuel Conversions, December 17

The deadline for submitting comments is fast approaching for the two renewable diesel projects proposed by the Marathon and Phillips 66 refineries. Let’s make sure these questionable projects are scrutinized to the fullest possible extent by as many people as possible. Comments need to be in by Friday 4 PM. Instructions for submission are included in the following Contra Costa County info:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Richmond, CA
Government
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Politics
