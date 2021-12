With deer season winding down, it’s time to get ready for the next-best outdoor pursuit, ice fishing. There will be no better way to get out of the house and be “socially distant” from others then getting out onto a wide-open frozen lake with your family and buddies. We are truly blessed in our region with a wide variety of ice fishing opportunities on both small and big lakes that include a multitude of species such as bluegill, crappie, perch, walleye, a variety of trout species, and big pike.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO