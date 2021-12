LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an "incident" at the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, a group of nearly 25 inmates in one unit at Southern Desert Correctional Center were involved in a group disturbance around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The inmates refused to enter their cells or follow orders, authorities said.

